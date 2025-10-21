Inclement Weather Prompts Changes in High School Football Schedules

The Fall severe weather season is upon us, and threats of inclement weather this Friday have prompted many districts in the region to moves games to Thursday or otherwise adjust the kick-off for their football games.

Below are some are games that have been affected. This is not a comprehensive list. If you know of any games that should be added to the list, please let us know at news@ketr.org.

GAMES MOVED TO THURDAY NIGHT

Eustace at Commerce (7:30)

Terrell at Greenville (7pm)

Bonham at Caddo mills (7pm)

Emory Rains at Malakoff (7:30)

Cooper at Alba-Golden (7pm)

Celina at Paris (7pm)

Sunnyvale at Quinlan Ford (7pm)

Whitewright at Wolfe City (7pm)

Simms-Bowie at Cumby (7pm)

Farmersville at Van Alstyne (7pm)

Lone Oak at Grand Saline (7:30)

Corsicana at Kaufman (7:30)

Ferris at Canton (7pm)

Wills Point at Kemp (7pm)

McKinney at McKinney Boyd (7:30)

Sulphur Springs at Nevada-Community (7:30)

And the Mount Vernon at Winnsboro game is still on Friday, but the kick off has been moved up to 6:30pm.

This list will be updated as needed.