Pride, Turnovers, and a Second Half Surge: Commerce Falls to Mount Vernon 32-27

COMMERCE—In a fierce rivalry matchup where only pride was on the line, the final regular season game between the District 7 3A-D1 champion Commerce Tigers (ranked #7) and the Mount Vernon Purple Tigers ended in a stunning upset. Mount Vernon delivered a massive second-half surge, fueled by Commerce's mistakes, to defeat the Tigers 32-27.

Commerce simply couldn't overcome the turnover battle, recording five total turnovers on the night. The final, and most critical, error came late in the fourth quarter when Mount Vernon all-but sealed the victory by stripping the ball from Commerce's Aiden Brown and running 76 yards for the decisive score, leaving Commerce less than two minutes for a comeback. The Purple Tiger defense then held strong, forcing a turnover on downs to secure the win.

First Half Domination and Key Offensive Stats

The Commerce offense was explosive in the first half, primarily on the ground, establishing a commanding 21-6 lead at the break.



Ky’Mani Graham was a dynamic threat early, highlighted by a 65-yard scoring run . Graham finished the night with 8 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns .

for a four-yard touchdown pass, and a separate four-yard catch by added to the tally. Through the air, Brown finished 8 of 21 passing for 103 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Donovan Maria was the leading receiver with 2 catches for 57 yards, followed by Malik Garcia with 2 catches for 33 yards.

Mount Vernon’s only first-half score was a four-yard pass from Cade George to Wesley Salinas, but a bad snap on the extra point left them with only 6 points.

Second Half Reversal and Mount Vernon's Grind

The second half was a complete role reversal. While Commerce was held to just six points—a 15-yard scamper by Graham—Mount Vernon’s running game wore down the Tiger defense.



Mount Vernon’ was spearheaded by Dawson Witherspoon , who was nearly unstoppable, carrying the ball 36 times for 220 yards and one touchdown .

managed the game effectively, going . Wesley Salinas was the key receiving target for Mount Vernon, catching 7 passes for 64 yards and 2 scores, including a 22-yard touchdown grab.

The Purple Tigers capitalized on a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Witherspoon early in the 4th quarter and the late fumble return and to lock in the 32-27 final score.

The Commerce Tigers will look to put the regular season finale behind them as they now prepare for the playoffs. Commerce faces Jefferson next week in the Bi-district round of the UIL playoffs, while Mount Vernon will take on Gladewater. Locations for both games are yet to be determined.