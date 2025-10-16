Cornyn, Tuberville file ‘No Sharia Act,’ calling for ban already in place

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama have introduced legislation they call the No Sharia Act, which they say would prohibit the application of foreign or religious law — including Sharia — in the U.S. legal system.

According to a press release from Sen. Cornyn’s office, the bill would prevent courts from enforcing contracts, judgments, or decrees that rely on foreign laws if those laws conflict with the U.S. Constitution. It would also bar the use of foreign or religious law in cases involving marriage, divorce, custody, adoption, or inheritance if inconsistent with American law.

“Sharia Law is an affront to our Constitution and the values Texans hold close,” Sen. Cornyn said. “The No Sharia Act would install commonsense guardrails to ensure Sharia Law is kept out of our justice system and that freedom of religion is preserved.”

Legal scholars and policy analysts often describe proposals like this as performative legislation — bills primarily intended to make a political or cultural statement rather than to address a problem that exists in practice. U.S. courts already apply only American law and the Constitution in their decisions.

In April, Cornyn called for a Department of Justice investigation into a proposed Muslim community development in Josephine, Texas. The DOJ later granted that request.

Sen. Cornyn serves on the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.