Delta County issues emergency burn ban

An emergency order prohibiting outdoor burning is now in effect for all unincorporated areas of Delta County.

The order, issued this morning by County Judge Tanner Crutcher, takes effect immediately and will remain in place for seven days. Commissioners are scheduled to consider extending the ban at a special meeting on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The declaration authorizes the county judge—acting on advice from the county fire marshal—to lift the ban early if conditions improve.

Officials say the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Delta County was 676 out of 800 on Wednesday, with some parts of the county exceeding 700, indicating an elevated wildfire risk.

Residents can check current burn-ban status at deltacountytx.com or the Texas A&M Forest Service Burn Ban Map.

More information on outdoor burning regulations is available from the Texas Interagency Coordination Center (PDF).

