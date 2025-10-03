$399 million GISD bond would raise taxes, fund campus improvements

Greenville ISD voters will decide this fall whether to approve a $399 million bond package that district leaders say is necessary to handle growth and modernize facilities.

If passed, the measure would fund new campuses, safety and security upgrades, renovations at existing schools, and other capital projects. The bond would be the largest in the district’s history.

How It Would Be Paid For

The district estimates the bond would add about $16 per month to the tax bill of a home valued at $260,000, or roughly $192 per year. At higher property values, the cost rises proportionally — for example, about $295 annually on a $400,000 home.

Homeowners aged 65 or older or who qualify for a disability exemption would not see an increase, under Texas law that freezes school district taxes once a homestead exemption is applied.

Who Benefits

District officials say the projects are designed to accommodate enrollment growth and improve the learning environment for students across the district. Plans include [insert key project details from the bond presentation: e.g. new elementary campuses, renovations, athletic or fine arts facilities, etc.].

Broader Context

Bonds of this size are repaid over 20 to 30 years, meaning homeowners under 65 would take on a long-term obligation while improvements roll out for students and the community. Renters could also see indirect effects if landlords pass along higher property tax costs.

Texas law requires all bond ballot language to state: “This is a property tax increase.”

What’s Next

Early voting begins October 20, 2025, with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 4. The full bond presentation is available on the Greenville ISD website.

