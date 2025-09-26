Christian activist David Barton will advise Texas State Board of Education during social studies overhaul

Before finalizing changes to Texas’ social studies standards next summer, the Republican-dominated State Board of Education will consider input from a conservative Christian activist who views church-state separation as a myth and the Ten Commandments as foundational to American education.

Announced by Republican members Brandon Hall and Julie Pickren last week, David Barton will serve as one of several expert content advisers to the board as it develops a new social studies agenda that will dedicate more time across school grades to Texas and U.S. history while placing less attention on world history and cultures.

Board members can nominate content advisers to review and provide feedback during the revision process. Barton served in a similar role when the board revised its social studies standards in 2010.

His appointment comes ahead of what are expected to be intense debates about Texas’ social studies framework, specifically how and what students should learn about history. Those discussions will take place as Texas’ Republican leaders increasingly push to inject Christian beliefs and values into public school classrooms.

Barton is a former vice chair of the Republican Party of Texas and the founder of WallBuilders, a Christian advocacy group based in North Texas that believes “American liberty is being eroded” and that the country’s “biblical foundation is under constant attack.”

The former teacher gained national prominence arguing against common interpretations of the First Amendment’s establishment clause, which prevents the government from endorsing or promoting a particular religion. He believes in the notion that America was founded as a Christian nation. Historians critical of Barton’s beliefs have pointed to his lack of formal historical training and the fact that a book he authored over a decade ago, “The Jefferson Lies,” was pulled from the shelves by its publisher due to historical details “that were not adequately supported.”

Pickren and Hall, whose elections to the State Board of Education helped move the body further to the political right, said in a joint press release that they look forward to working with Barton and other content advisers “to craft standards that will equip the next generation of students to become well-educated, proud Texans and patriotic Americans.”

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Hall said his choice to appoint Barton reflected the perspectives and priorities of his district, which covers parts of Tarrant and Parker counties, and that other members can take a similar approach if they wish.

“The vast majority of all the feedback I've received since we put out that announcement has been all positive,” Hall said. “People are very glad that we're involving David Barton in the process.”

Pickren did not return a call or email for comment from The Texas Tribune. Barton’s organization did not respond to an email requesting comment either.

It is not yet clear who other State Board of Education members will choose as content advisers, who in the past have included educators and historians. The board is aiming to vote on the revised social studies plans by June 2026, with classroom implementation expected in 2030.

The Texas Freedom Network, a progressive advocacy organization, in a statement Wednesday criticized the decision to appoint Barton as an adviser, whom the group said could jeopardize a process that should be focused on education, not politics.

“This appointment is a flashing red light warning that the social studies overhaul appears already to be headed off the rails and into a political swamp of misinformation and distortions,” said Carisa Lopez, the group’s deputy director. “The board members who appointed this phony historian clearly care more about pushing a political agenda than teaching millions of Texas kids the truth in our public schools.”

When Barton advised the State Board of Education roughly 15 years ago, he called the fact that racial, ethnic and religious groups have expanded political rights in American society a “false premise,” noting his perspective that such advances would not have happened without the country’s white majority.

In his criticism of how schools teach children about prominent historical figures, Barton referred to Colin Powell, a decades-long Army veteran who was the first Black American to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, as “a weak choice for a group representing those ‘who have made contributions to society in the areas of civil rights, women's rights, military actions, and politics.’”

Barton also noted his belief that the late labor leader and civil rights activist César Chávez “lacks the stature, impact, and overall contributions of so many others” who could be recognized for their participation in the democratic process.

Disclosure: Texas Freedom Network has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism.

