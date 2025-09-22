Spectrum expands broadband service to hundreds of homes in Delta County

Hundreds of rural households and small businesses in Delta County are now eligible for high-speed internet through Spectrum, following a broadband expansion supported by federal funds.

County Judge Tanner Crutcher said the project covers rural areas of the county that had previously been underserved. According to a report to the Commissioners’ Court on Aug. 26, Spectrum’s buildout will serve 857 homes in Delta County — with 631 already active and the remaining 226 pending installation.

Crutcher said the expansion was largely made possible by a Federal Communications Commission grant approved in 2019 as part of the agency’s Connect America initiative.

“Access to high-speed internet connectivity is an essential service for many of our residents and we’re glad that they now have the opportunity to access and utilize those services,” Crutcher said in an email to KETR.

Spectrum said the Delta County project is part of a multi-year rural construction initiative that involves more than $7 billion in private investment nationwide. The company reports that the effort will add over 100,000 miles of fiber-optic network and deliver service to 1.7 million new locations. In Texas alone, Spectrum says it reached 77,000 additional homes and businesses in 2024, including 15,000 through its rural expansion program.

The services now available in Delta County include internet with speeds up to one gigabit, as well as Spectrum’s TV, mobile and voice options.

