Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.

East Texas A&M University marks first birthday with celebration at Lakeside Pavilion

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:05 AM CST
Alumni gather at the Lakeside Pavilion for a toast to East Texas A&M University's one-year birthday.
Kevin Jefferies
Alumni gather at the Lakeside Pavilion for a toast to East Texas A&M University's one-year birthday.

Students, alumni, faculty, and friends gathered at the Lakeside Pavilion on the East Texas A&M University campus Saturday afternoon to celebrate the university’s first birthday under its restored name.

The event, held at 3 p.m. beside Garvin Lake, featured birthday cake, music, and remarks recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents’ 2024 approval of the name change from Texas A&M University-Commerce to East Texas A&M University.

KETR’s General Manager Jerrod Knight delivered a celebratory toast over the public-address system during the President’s Alumni Tailgate event.

“Good afternoon, Lions!

If you’ve got some birthday cake or something to raise, now’s the time — because today, we’re celebrating the birthday of East Texas A&M University!

One year ago today, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents made it official — they gave this proud university a name that feels like home again. Not just a campus in East Texas, but a university for East Texas.

We’ve carried a lot of names since our founding back in 1889 as East Texas Normal College — then East Texas State Normal College, East Texas State Teachers College, East Texas State College, East Texas State University, Texas A&M University–Commerce, and now, proudly, East Texas A&M University. Through every chapter, one thing has never changed: the spirit of East Texas — hard work, opportunity, and heart.

So here’s to our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters — past, present, and future — who make this university shine.

Happy Birthday, East Texas A&M University… and Go Lions!

The gathering was part of the university’s President’s Alumni Tailgate festivities surrounding Saturday’s ETAMU football game.

Despite early-game antics that included a kickoff return for a Lion touchdown, the McNeese State Cowboys beat the Lions 35-20 Saturday evening.
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight (ETAMU '05) is General Manager of 88.9 KETR, where he leads programming, news, sports, and development operations. He also contributes reporting and commentary on local issues in Northeast Texas.
