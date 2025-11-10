East Texas A&M University marks first birthday with celebration at Lakeside Pavilion

Students, alumni, faculty, and friends gathered at the Lakeside Pavilion on the East Texas A&M University campus Saturday afternoon to celebrate the university’s first birthday under its restored name.

The event, held at 3 p.m. beside Garvin Lake, featured birthday cake, music, and remarks recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents’ 2024 approval of the name change from Texas A&M University-Commerce to East Texas A&M University.

KETR’s General Manager Jerrod Knight delivered a celebratory toast over the public-address system during the President’s Alumni Tailgate event.

“Good afternoon, Lions!



If you’ve got some birthday cake or something to raise, now’s the time — because today, we’re celebrating the birthday of East Texas A&M University!



One year ago today, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents made it official — they gave this proud university a name that feels like home again. Not just a campus in East Texas, but a university for East Texas.



We’ve carried a lot of names since our founding back in 1889 as East Texas Normal College — then East Texas State Normal College, East Texas State Teachers College, East Texas State College, East Texas State University, Texas A&M University–Commerce, and now, proudly, East Texas A&M University. Through every chapter, one thing has never changed: the spirit of East Texas — hard work, opportunity, and heart.



So here’s to our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters — past, present, and future — who make this university shine.



Happy Birthday, East Texas A&M University… and Go Lions!”

The gathering was part of the university’s President’s Alumni Tailgate festivities surrounding Saturday’s ETAMU football game.

Despite early-game antics that included a kickoff return for a Lion touchdown, the McNeese State Cowboys beat the Lions 35-20 Saturday evening.

