City of Commerce addresses concerns over police officer’s past employment

The City of Commerce has issued a statement in response to public questions about the hiring of Police Officer William Rhodes, whose previous employment in Oklahoma has drawn attention following the online circulation of a video showing a controversial traffic-stop incident.

In a November 4 press release, City Manager Howdy Lisenbee said that while the city does not normally discuss personnel matters publicly, this case warranted clarification. Lisenbee wrote that Commerce Police Department leadership was aware of the Oklahoma incident and a related 2022 civil lawsuit when considering Rhodes for employment.

“Officer Rhodes was very forthcoming during the interviews, took responsibility for the event, and demonstrated his commitment to learning and moving forward,” the statement reads.

“There are no perfect candidates,” it continues. “Every candidate to join our team has flaws. The search is for candidates who demonstrate the character and experience to own their past, learn and grow from it, and put in the effort necessary to become the best version of themselves.”

According to the city, Rhodes remains in field training under the supervision of Commerce PD’s Field Training Officers. The department is also using the case to reinforce training for all officers “to conduct traffic stops and interact with people with disabilities and impairments,” the release states.

Lisenbee concluded by reaffirming that all Commerce city employees are held to “the highest standards of dignity, courtesy, and respect,” adding: “If the service we provide can’t withstand sunlight’s scrutiny, it needs to improve.”

The full press release is available on the City of Commerce website at commercetx.org.

