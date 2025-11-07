© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Luke & Larry recap the opening of deer season

Published November 7, 2025 at 9:13 PM CST
Luke & Larry relive the opening hunt of deer season
Luke Clayton
Luke & Larry relive the opening hunt of deer season

Larry Weishuhn joins Luke again this week and the two recap last week's opening of deer season hunt with their friend Don Gresham up in Montague County. The two veteran hunters also discuss a new see through pop up blind that is proving very effective. Today, November 8 Luke and Larry and a host of outdoor folks will be celebrating the outdoor lifestyle in Seagoville, Texas from 10 am until 3 at the Dash For Cash Pawn shop on Hall Street In Seagoville. Free tacos and free raffle for a rifle. 

Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • General deer season opens November 1st
    News
    General Deer Season Opens!
    Larry Weishuhn (aka Mr. Whitetail) is back with Luke this week. Today is the opener of the general deer season in north Texas. Luke and Larry give some tips that will hopefully help you put that big buck on the meat pole. Remember next Saturday Nov 8 Luke and Larry will be at the Dash For Cash Pawn Shop on Hall Street in Seagoville, Texas from 10am to 3pm. Come by and say hello and enjoy some fajitas cooked on the fire pit. Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
  • "Mr. Whitetail" Larry Weishuhn joins Luke to discuss the whitetail rut in Northeast Texas ahead of deer season opening next week.
    News
    Update on the whitetail rut in Northeast Texas
    Bow season is well underway and the general season opens Nov 1st. Larry Weishuhn (aka "Mr. Whitetail") joins Luke this week for a very "from the field" update on the whitetail rut in Northeast Texas. Larry and Luke also share some thoughts on the use of camo. To listen to Luke's weekly podcast, check out "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever you find your podcast. Email Luke at lukeclayton1950@gmail.com
  • Luke & Larry talk about the Choctaw Hunting Lodge this week
    News
    Bow season, deer blinds, and more
    Luke visits with listeners this week about bow season, deer blinds, upcoming events, and more.
  • Larry Weishuhn antler rattling
    News
    Antler Rattling
    The opener of the general deer season is only weeks ago. Luke's good friend Larry Weishuhn joins us today for a discussion on antler rattling. To learn more about Luke visit his site www.catfishradio.org or check out his weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends".