General Deer Season Opens!

Larry Weishuhn (aka Mr. Whitetail) is back with Luke this week. Today is the opener of the general deer season in north Texas. Luke and Larry give some tips that will hopefully help you put that big buck on the meat pole. Remember next Saturday Nov 8 Luke and Larry will be at the Dash For Cash Pawn Shop on Hall Street in Seagoville, Texas from 10am to 3pm. Come by and say hello and enjoy some fajitas cooked on the fire pit. Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org