© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

General Deer Season Opens!

Published October 31, 2025 at 9:10 PM CDT
General deer season opens November 1st
Luke Clayton
General deer season opens November 1st

Larry Weishuhn (aka Mr. Whitetail) is back with Luke this week. Today is the opener of the general deer season in north Texas. Luke and Larry give some tips that will hopefully help you put that big buck on the meat pole. Remember next Saturday Nov 8 Luke and Larry will be at the Dash For Cash Pawn Shop on Hall Street in Seagoville, Texas from 10am to 3pm. Come by and say hello and enjoy some fajitas cooked on the fire pit. Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org 

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • "Mr. Whitetail" Larry Weishuhn joins Luke to discuss the whitetail rut in Northeast Texas ahead of deer season opening next week.
    News
    Update on the whitetail rut in Northeast Texas
    Bow season is well underway and the general season opens Nov 1st. Larry Weishuhn (aka "Mr. Whitetail") joins Luke this week for a very "from the field" update on the whitetail rut in Northeast Texas. Larry and Luke also share some thoughts on the use of camo. To listen to Luke's weekly podcast, check out "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever you find your podcast. Email Luke at lukeclayton1950@gmail.com
  • Luke & Larry talk about the Choctaw Hunting Lodge this week
    News
    Bow season, deer blinds, and more
    Luke visits with listeners this week about bow season, deer blinds, upcoming events, and more.
  • Larry Weishuhn antler rattling
    News
    Antler Rattling
    The opener of the general deer season is only weeks ago. Luke's good friend Larry Weishuhn joins us today for a discussion on antler rattling. To learn more about Luke visit his site www.catfishradio.org or check out his weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends".
  • Edgar Cotton (R) and son David discuss a recent Oklahoma bear hunt this week
    News
    Oklahoma bear hunt
    Luke has a special show for us today! Two of Luke's best friends, Edgar Cotton and his son David traveled across the Red River to hunt bear at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeast Oklahoma. Both were able to take bears from the same blind late in the afternoon on opening day of bear season. Click to hear David relate the hunt!