As Greenville ISD searches for its next athletic director, the focus shifts to what comes next

Greenville Independent School District has begun its search for a new athletic director and head varsity football coach, following the resignation of David Collins late last month.

Greenville Independent School District announced Jan. 30 that Collins stepped down from both roles and will remain with the district in a different administrative assignment through the end of the school year. District officials did not provide a reason for the change. The Greenville Herald-Banner reported this story.

As the search moves forward, the opening presents an opportunity for Greenville ISD to clarify what it needs next — not just on the football field, but across a large and complex athletic program.

A demanding dual role

The position combines two full-time responsibilities: overseeing the district’s entire athletic program while also leading the varsity football team. That structure places a premium on organizational leadership, staff management, and long-range planning — particularly in a district where athletics play a central role in community identity.

Balancing those demands will likely be a key consideration as the district evaluates candidates.

Stability and program development

Greenville is coming off back-to-back difficult football seasons, finishing 1–9 and 0–10. While the district has not tied the coaching search to on-field results, recent performance underscores the need for program stability, player development, and retention — especially at a time when roster continuity and offseason preparation are critical.

That stability extends beyond football. An athletic director must coordinate multiple programs, ensure compliance, and support coaches across boys’ and girls’ sports.

Facilities already in place

Unlike districts searching while planning major capital projects, Greenville enters this transition with significant facility investments already completed, including refurbished turf and track at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium and upgraded weight room equipment at the Roy “Q” Traylor Indoor Facility.

With infrastructure largely addressed, the next AD and head coach can focus more squarely on culture, coaching systems, and athlete development, rather than construction or fundraising.

Navigating change ahead

The search also comes as schools prepare for new UIL district alignments, which can affect travel, competitive balance, and scheduling. Experience navigating realignment — and communicating those changes clearly to families and the public — may weigh into the district’s decision-making.

University Interscholastic League realignment cycles often reshape competitive expectations, making adaptability an important trait for incoming leadership.

What comes next

Greenville ISD has not announced a timeline for filling the position. In the meantime, interim oversight of athletics is being handled by assistant athletic directors Cody Martin and Jenna Sickels.

As the search continues, district officials will likely be weighing candidates who can bring administrative discipline, program continuity, and a clear vision for athletics — qualities that extend beyond wins and losses, but ultimately shape them.

