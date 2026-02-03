2026 UIL football realignment reshapes districts for Northeast Texas teams

The University Interscholastic League has released new football district alignments for the 2026–2028 seasons, setting the schedule framework for high school teams across Texas beginning this fall.

For Northeast Texas programs covered by KETR’s local sports broadcasts, the changes range from modest adjustments to substantial geographic shifts. The most notable local impact is on Greenville, whose new district configuration will require significantly longer travel for several district road games compared with the previous alignment cycle.

What UIL realignment changes

UIL realignment occurs every two years and is based primarily on school enrollment. District assignments influence not only regular-season opponents, but also travel demands, playoff qualification, and postseason matchups.

While some schools remain grouped with familiar opponents, others move into districts that reflect enrollment growth or regional population shifts.

Greenville sees longer district travel under new alignment

Greenville (Class 5A Division II)

Greenville has been placed in a predominantly East Texas district for the 2026–28 cycle, replacing a district that previously included several closer North Texas and Dallas-area schools.

New district opponents (2026–28):

Hallsville

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Terrell

Texarkana Texas

Whitehouse

Previous district opponents (2024–26):

Corsicana

Crandall

Ennis

Kaufman

Mesquite Poteet

Midlothian Heritage

Terrell

While Terrell remains a common opponent, most other district matchups now require substantially longer travel, particularly for East Texas road games.

District placements for other area teams

Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Royse City

Class 6A, District 10

Forney

Longview

Mesquite Horn

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

Sulphur Springs, Paris, Kaufman

Class 4A Division I, District 7

Caddo Mills

Ferris

Kaufman

Mabank

Paris

Sulphur Springs

Waxahachie Life

Bonham, Farmersville, Quinlan Ford

Class 4A Division II, District 7

Bonham

Farmersville

Paris North Lamar

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

Commerce, Rains

Class 3A Division I, District 7

Commerce

Eustace

Malakoff

Mineola

Mount Vernon

Rains

Winnsboro

Leonard

Class 3A Division II, District 7

Bells

Blue Ridge

Callisburg

Howe

Leonard

S & S Consolidated

Valley View

Cooper

Class 2A, District 1

(Cooper remains in Class 2A for the 2026–28 cycle.)

Who moved where: notable classification and district shifts

Compared with the previous realignment cycle, several area programs changed classification or district grouping:

Greenville remained 5A Division II but shifted from a North Texas–oriented district to a more East Texas-centered alignment.

Kaufman moved out of Greenville’s former 5A district and now competes in 4A Division I.

Farmersville continues in 4A Division II, now aligned with Bonham and Quinlan Ford.

Commerce and Rains remain together in 3A Division I, preserving a largely regional district.

Looking ahead

District realignment does not determine outcomes on the field, but it does shape the context of each season. Changes in travel distance, competitive balance, and playoff seeding can all affect how teams navigate the regular season and postseason.

KETR will continue to follow how these new district configurations affect area teams during the 2026 high school football season.

