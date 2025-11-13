© 2025 88.9 KETR
Bob Hall files for re-election to Texas Senate

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:29 AM CST
Texas State Senator Bob Hall has filed for another term representing Senate District 2. Hall, a Republican from Edgewood first elected in 2014, is seeking re-election in a cycle expected to draw high turnout across the state.

Hall’s campaign reports he will close out the year with more than $250,000 in available funds. His filing comes with public endorsements from several high-profile Republicans, including President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

In announcing his bid, Hall said he intends to continue focusing on issues he has prioritized during his time in office, including elections, border policy, parental rights, and limiting the scope of federal involvement in state matters. Hall has aligned consistently with the conservative wing of the Texas Legislature, earning support from a range of right-leaning political groups.

Hall’s re-election bid adds to a growing list of contested and uncontested legislative races ahead of the March primary filing deadline.
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight (ETAMU '05) is General Manager of 88.9 KETR, where he leads programming, news, sports, and development operations. He also contributes reporting and commentary on local issues in Northeast Texas.
