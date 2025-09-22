How Texans can use the Public Information Act to hold government accountable

What is the Texas Public Information Act?

The Texas Public Information Act (TPIA) is the state law that gives you the right to access records held by Texas government agencies. Enacted in 1973, the TPIA starts from a simple premise: government records belong to the public. Most records are presumed open. If an agency believes a record should be withheld, it must cite the law and, in many cases, ask the Texas Attorney General for permission to withhold it.

Note: The federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) applies to federal agencies. This guide covers Texas’s TPIA for state and local records.

Who must respond to requests under this act?

State agencies and boards

Counties and commissioners courts

Cities and special districts

Public schools, community colleges, and public universities

Law enforcement agencies

If an entity is funded by or tied to Texas government, the TPIA likely applies.

What information can you request?

Existing records such as:



Emails, letters, memos, reports, and contracts

Budgets, invoices, purchase orders, and receipts

Meeting agendas, minutes, notices, and recordings

Personnel documents with protected details redacted

Police reports and certain audio or video

You are asking for records, not answers to questions. The law does not require agencies to create new documents or compile data that does not already exist.

How to make the request

Put it in writing. Email or letter is best. Verbal requests do not trigger the law’s protections. Be clear and time-bound. Example: “All emails between [Official] and [Vendor] from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, 2024, including attachments.” Send it to the right place. Use the agency’s Public Information Officer email, portal, or mailing address. Keep a copy. Save what you sent and when you sent it. You do not need to state a reason for your request.

Do I have to use an “official form”?

No. Under the Texas Public Information Act, the clock starts once a written request reaches the Public Information Officer or the officer’s office —no special form is required. Agencies may provide a portal or form for convenience, but they cannot delay or deny your request just because you didn’t use it.

Reference: Texas Government Code § 552.234 – Methods of Making Written Request for Public Information

How long should the process take?

Within 10 business days, the agency must either provide the records, tell you when they will be available, ask you to clarify a vague request, give you an itemized cost estimate, or seek an Attorney General ruling to withhold all or part of the records.

If the agency seeks a ruling, the Attorney General generally has up to 45 business days to decide.

Fees and narrowing scope

Agencies may charge for copies, labor, and programming time in some cases. You can:



Ask for an itemized cost estimate before approving charges.

Request a fee waiver if release is in the public interest.

Narrow your request by date range, senders, keywords, or record types to reduce cost and time.

What if you hit resistance?

Missed deadlines or vague delays: Send a polite written follow-up that cites the 10-business-day timeline.

Overbroad or unclear: Clarify or narrow your request in writing.

Withholding claims: The agency must cite specific legal exceptions and, when required, obtain an Attorney General ruling.

Still dissatisfied: You may challenge an adverse ruling in court. For fee disputes, ask for a revised estimate or itemization, or reduce scope.

Practical tips that help

Search agency websites first. You may find the records already posted.

Use precise keywords and date ranges.

Ask for electronic copies to reduce costs.

For large email sets, specify senders, recipients, and subject keywords.

Keep everything in writing and organized by request number.

Why the TPIA matters

The TPIA lets any Texan examine how public institutions make decisions and spend money. Residents use it to understand school policy changes, follow city contracts, review police practices, and verify what elected officials are doing. Transparency is not only for journalists. It is a right every Texan can use.

Use this template

To make the process easier, we’ve created a simple, fillable letter you can customize with your own details. This template includes a built-in request for electronic copies and a waiver of fees. Download it, fill in the blanks, and send it by email or mail to the agency’s Public Information Officer.