Explainer: Texas tightens public information act rules

What Changed on September 1

Updates to the Texas Public Information Act (PIA) took effect September 1, 2025, reshaping how state and local governments handle open records requests. The new provisions came through House Bill 4219 and related amendments.

Changes include:

Faster Timelines

Old system: Agencies could stretch out responses, especially if they claimed exemptions or needed AG rulings. Timelines for “no records” responses were not always defined.

Now: If a government body decides there are no responsive records, or that records are covered by a previous attorney general determination, it must notify the requestor in writing within 10 business days of receiving the request.

This narrows what used to be an open-ended process into a defined two-week window.

More Disclosure Categories

The amendments expand what information is presumed public:



Contracting documents: Records that show whether a contractor met its duties, amendments, progress reports, performance measures, and liquidated damages must now be released.

Internal communications: Emails and messages between a government body and a contractor related to work under a final contract must be released.

Personnel files: Not all files are open, but some categories that were previously withheld, such as basic employment information, pay records, and job-related evaluations that are not protected by privacy or litigation exemptions, are harder to keep secret. Personal contact information, medical records, and some disciplinary documents remain protected.

(Attorney General’s public information update PDF)

Limits on Attorney General Appeals

Old system: Agencies often paused requests while asking the AG for a ruling on whether they could withhold the information. This created long delays.

Now: If the AG has already issued a ruling on a type of record, such as certain kinds of student information or employee data, the agency must apply that ruling directly and notify the requestor within 10 business days.

Agencies cannot use the AG process as a blanket delay. Only new, unsettled questions of law or privilege still qualify for an AG referral.

Why'd they change this?

Supporters say the law curbs gamesmanship by agencies that used delay tactics and broad exemptions to avoid disclosure. Groups like the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas argue it gives citizens a more predictable and transparent process.

Critics warn the tighter timelines and new disclosure requirements could overwhelm smaller local governments with limited staff. The Texas Municipal League has raised concerns that compliance will be difficult in rural counties and school districts.

And so...

As of September 1, Texas agencies must respond faster, release more categories of records, and lean less on the attorney general for delay. For citizens and journalists, that means better access. For government bodies, it means new workloads and less wiggle room.

