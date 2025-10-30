Former Bonham Mayor Roy Floyd dies at 78

The City of Bonham is mourning the loss of former Mayor Roy V. Floyd, who passed away at his home on October 29, 2025, surrounded by family. He was 78.

Floyd devoted more than four decades to public service, including 22 years as Bonham’s mayor. He first held the office from 1981 to 1987 and returned from 2005 to 2021. In 2007, Floyd became the first mayor elected by Bonham residents after the city transitioned from a commission to a council form of government — earning him the title of the “People’s First Mayor of Bonham.”

Current Mayor H. Compton said Floyd led “with vision, passion, and integrity,” and that his legacy endures through the Roy V. Floyd Community Center, dedicated in 2021. City Manager Sean Pate called Floyd “the model for civic responsibility,” adding that his leadership helped shape the city’s future.

Flags at Bonham city facilities have been lowered to half-staff in Floyd’s honor.

“He will be remembered for his leadership, his unwavering commitment to every neighborhood, and his ability to unite people behind a common goal,” Mayor Compton said.

Floyd is remembered for his faith and his closing words at public events: “God bless you all, God bless Bonham, Texas, and God bless the USA.”

