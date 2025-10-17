Greenville City Council approves trash rate hike, alcohol sales at GMA

The Greenville City Council met Tuesday evening, October 14, to handle a full agenda that included solid-waste rate adjustments, new rules for alcohol service at city facilities, and housekeeping updates to local food-safety regulations.

CPI-Based Increase for Blackjack Disposal

Council approved an ordinance authorizing Doliver Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Blackjack Disposal) to raise solid-waste and recycling service rates beginning November 1 2025.

The adjustment—allowed under the company’s 2023 contract—applies a Consumer Price Index (CPI) factor capped at 5 percent. Residential collection will rise to $23.05 per month, with recycling at $4.43, while commercial and roll-off rates will scale accordingly .

City Manager Summer Spurlock recommended approval, noting that CPI-linked changes help keep service costs aligned with inflation while preserving predictable budgeting for the city and vendor. The ordinance takes effect ten days after publication.

Alcohol Sales Permitted at Municipal Auditorium

Another ordinance amendment clears the way for the Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA) to host events with alcohol sales and consumption under strict conditions.

City Attorney Daniel Ray told councilmembers that the update simply extends existing exemptions—already in place for the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and Wright Park Golf Course—to include the GMA. Licensed vendors and security requirements remain mandatory .

Supporters argued the move will make the historic auditorium more competitive for concerts, private rentals, and civic events, enhancing downtown activity.

Aligning City Code with New State Food Laws

A third ordinance rewrites sections of Chapters 8 and 13 of the City Code to match new state laws enacted by the 89th Texas Legislature.

The revisions incorporate Senate Bills 1008 and 541 and House Bill 2844, which restrict local governments from imposing additional permits or fees on cottage-food producers and small-scale food businesses earning under $1.5 million annually.

Local inspection and permitting authority will continue for higher-risk or larger operations, while nonprofit and school-based food service remains exempt .

The ordinance takes effect November 12 2025.

Recreation Project Change Order

The council also approved Change Order #12 for AP Gulf States, the contractor for the city’s SportsPark Center / Reecy Davis Expansion, adding $168,083.64 for electrical, drainage, and equipment adjustments. The overall project value now stands at roughly $57.47 million, with about $1.6 million of contingency funds used to date .

Proclamations and Recognitions

Mayor Jerry Ransom presented three proclamations:

Support for the Greenville ISD Bond , ahead of the Nov. 4 vote, citing education as an economic cornerstone.

, ahead of the Nov. 4 vote, citing education as an economic cornerstone. Recognition of “Lights On Afterschool” and the GISD ACE Program.

and the GISD ACE Program. Commendation of the 6181 NAACP Greenville Branch and its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 18 .

Consent Calendar

Council approved 13 routine items, including renewal of annual supply contracts for the Water Treatment Plant, Traffic Division, and Public Works, plus cancellation of the November 25 and December 23 meetings for the holiday season .

Next Meeting: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street, Greenville.