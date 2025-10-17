TxDOT: Greenville-area road work continues on multiple highways

GREENVILLE – The Texas Department of Transportation reports ongoing and upcoming construction across Hunt and Rains Counties, with several projects nearing completion and others progressing toward major milestones. Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and use caution in all active work zones.

SH 34 (from Traders Road to FM 1570)

Construction of a turning lane, including culvert extensions, roadway widening, overlay, and striping, is temporarily suspended due to utility conflicts. TxDOT is coordinating with utility owners to relocate affected lines before work resumes.

SH 11 (from FM 2655 to SH 24)

This project, which added shoulders and replaced drainage structures, is nearing completion. Contractors are finishing punch list items. Work zone signs and barricades remain in place.

FM 1563 (from SH 50 to SH 2655)

A 2.7-mile rehabilitation project widened the existing roadway. The contractor is completing final punch list items. Motorists should continue to expect work zone traffic controls.

FM 2642 (from FM 35 to SH 66)

Contractors are performing flex-base work on the south end of the project and asphalt paving on the north end, along with driveway maintenance. Work zone signs and barricades are in place. Expect possible delays.

FM 512 (from SH 34 to FM 118)

Barricades and one-way flagger operations are active as crews apply base material and fog seal the roadway. Expect minor delays when traveling through the work zone.

SH 276 (from FM 751 to CR 3609)

This 2.6-mile rehabilitation project will add a center turn lane. Excavation and embankment work are ongoing, with traffic delays possible.

FM 36 (from US 380 to SH 66)

The 6.1-mile project will rehabilitate the roadway surface and add safety end treatments. Contractors are laying driveway pipes, installing culverts, and performing full-depth reclamation. Flagger-controlled traffic is in place—follow pilot vehicles and expect slight delays.

I-30 Interchange Improvements (from Monte Stratton to FM 1903)

Overnight lane closures (7 p.m. – 6 a.m.) continue at FM 1903, FM 1570, and Monte Stratton. Eastbound traffic has been switched to the new FM 1570 bridge. Drill shaft work continues at FM 1903.

I-30 Improvements (from CR 2511 to FM 36)

Crews are performing cement treatment and hot-mix paving for detours around FM 36 frontage roads. Temporary wall work and nighttime barrier adjustments are ongoing.

District-Wide Lighting & Safety Improvements

Contractors are setting light poles and electrical service along SH 24, FM 1528, and SH 24 at Business 24.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, obey warning signs, and stay alert in all work zones.

For additional information, contact the TxDOT Greenville Area Office at 903-455-2363, or visit txdot.gov.

