TxDOT: Paris district road report for the week of September 15, 2025

The Texas Department of Transportation has released its weekly road report for the Paris District, covering work in Hunt, Rains, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Franklin, Delta, Lamar, and Red River counties. Drivers are advised to be aware of work zones, reduce speed, and avoid distractions.

Important Safety Message

Flash Floods: Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never drive, walk, or swim through flooded roadways. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause a vehicle to lose control. Driving around barriers is illegal and can result in fines and jail time.

Sherman Area (Fannin, Grayson Counties)

US 75 (Collin County Line to FM 902): Mainlanes are being widened to six lanes. Expect a reduced speed limit of 65 mph. There will be occasional nighttime lane closures. Frontage roads in Van Alstyne have been converted to one-way traffic, with some closures for paving.

US 75 (SH 91 to US 82): The mainlanes are being rebuilt, and entrance and exit ramps are being reconstructed. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. Expect nighttime and occasional daytime lane closures. The northbound exit to SH 91 and the northbound exit to Lamberth Rd are closed for construction.

US 82: A left-lane closure is in effect for construction of the new US 75 bridge over US 82 . Expect delays.

SH 289 (Dorchester): A center left-turn lane is being added at the FM 902 intersection, which now has a new traffic signal.

US 75 Overlay & Concrete Repair: Expect nightly lane closures from 7:30 PM to 6:00 AM for paving and concrete repairs from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties)

SH 19 (I-30 to Rains County Line): Road rehabilitation is ongoing. Expect lane shifts and slower traffic.

FM 21 (SH 37 to Titus County Line): Road rehabilitation is ongoing. Watch for temporary traffic signals and slower traffic.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Lamar County: Loop 286: Temporary lane and shoulder closures for guardrail and drainage work. US 82 / Lamar Ave: Temporary closures for pavement repair and resurfacing. BU 271 B: Closures for sidewalk installation.

Delta County: SH 24: Shoulder closures for bridge maintenance at Doctor's Creek. SH 154: Closures for drainage structure improvements.

Red River County: FM 2120 & FM 1487: Closures for pavement rehabilitation and drainage work. Northeast Texas Trail: Watch for trucks and equipment for off-system trail construction. BU 82 J: Closures for sidewalk installation.



Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)

SH 34 (Traders Road to FM 1570): Work is suspended due to utility conflicts.

SH 11 (FM 2655 to SH 24): Crews are installing milled rumble strips and pavement markings to add shoulders.

I-30 Interchange (Monte Stratton to FM 1903): Expect night and day single lane closures through Friday morning. The FM 1903 intersection will be closed this Friday, September 19, to Sunday, September 22, for bridge demolition.

I-30 Improvements (CR 2511 to FM 36): The FM 36 exit ramp is now open. Crews are performing paving for detours and setting barriers at night.

The exit ramp is now open. Crews are performing paving for detours and setting barriers at night. County Maintenance: Crews in both Hunt and Rains counties are performing routine maintenance like pothole and sign repair. Pavement overlay is scheduled for FM 1566 in Hunt County, while roadway prep work is happening on FM 1565 in Rains County.

Drivers should stay alert, watch for workers, and be prepared for potential delays in all of these work zones.

