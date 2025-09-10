Husband and wife firefighters injured in Quinlan engine rollover

Two members of the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department — a husband and wife — were injured Tuesday afternoon when their fire engine rolled over in South Hunt County.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. along the 7100 block of FM 36 South, a stretch of roadway about two miles northeast of downtown Quinlan. The firefighters were responding to check on a grass fire that had already been put out when the truck lost control rounding a curve. Skid marks at the scene show the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree in a nearby yard before rolling.

The female firefighter driving the truck was flown by helicopter to Medical City Plano. Her husband, riding as passenger, was taken by ambulance to a Greenville hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Quinlan Fire Chief Brian Collinsworth told KDFW-TV he was at his day job when he got the call directly from his injured crew member. He emphasized that while the truck is a loss, his focus is on his volunteers’ recovery. “The truck is replaceable… but my firefighters are not,” Collinsworth said.

Deputy Chief David Smith described the department as a close-knit group shaken by the crash. “We’re all praying for them, and hopefully it’ll be a speedy recovery,” he told FOX 4, adding that photos suggest the engine is likely beyond repair.

Neighbors said the crash was startling. Matthew McDaniel, who lives across the street, said he first thought the sound was an 18-wheeler accident. When he reached the scene, he saw the firefighters attempting to crawl from the overturned vehicle.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including South Hunt County Fire Rescue, Hunt County EMS, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, American Medical Response, Union Valley Fire Department, Hawk Cove Police Department, and Air Evac.

DPS investigators have not released details on the cause of the crash as of this publication, including how fast the truck may have been traveling. The firefighters’ names have also not been made public.

