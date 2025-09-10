© 2025 88.9 KETR
Commerce ISD teacher resigns after restraint incident at elementary school

KETR | By KETR Staff
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:56 AM CDT
Commerce Elementary School, front facade.

Commerce ISD says a special education teacher at Commerce Elementary School has resigned following an investigation into the use of an improper physical restraint on a student.

The district reported that administrators received a complaint on Monday, September 8, alleging that a 1:1 special education teacher used an inappropriate restraint technique on a student. Officials say the investigation determined the incident was isolated and involved only one student.

According to a district statement, Commerce ISD administration, the CISD Police Department, and the Commerce Police Department launched an immediate investigation. Video evidence was collected and will be forwarded to the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The teacher resigned during the investigation, which concluded the educator did not follow required Safety-Care training protocols. All special education teachers in Commerce ISD are trained in those procedures, which are intended to protect the safety of students.

District officials said the investigation was completed within 24 hours of the initial report. Notifications were made to the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Superintendent Steve Drummond said the district “takes this matter very seriously” and emphasized that student safety is paramount.

Commerce ISD’s full statement can be read here.
