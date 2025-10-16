Remembering Susan Stamberg, NPR Founding Mother

NPR founding mother and longtime journalist Susan Stamberg has died. She was 86.

Stamberg was one of NPR’s original voices, joining the network at its launch in 1971 and serving as the first woman to anchor a national nightly news broadcast. Known for her warmth, wit, and fearless curiosity, she helped define the conversational, human tone that became NPR’s hallmark.

Over her five-decade career, Stamberg hosted All Things Considered and Weekend Edition Sunday, contributed to countless cultural stories, and became beloved for her annual Thanksgiving tradition of sharing her mother-in-law’s cranberry relish recipe, a symbol of her humor and authenticity.

Colleagues across public radio describe her as a mentor, trailblazer, and friend. NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher called Stamberg “one of the great figures in American broadcast history.”

KETR joins the NPR Network in mourning her loss and celebrating her extraordinary legacy in American journalism.

This in-depth remembrance by NPR's David Folkenflik is a recommended read.