Wild hogs changing the Texas ecosystem

Luke's guest this week is MIke Ford, well known quarterback for SMU back in the eighties. Mike and his wife Lori own a ranch in northern Red River County that was one of the premier areas for the eastern wild turkey/ . Up until a decade or so ago, the birds were flourishing here and in several counties along the Red River. Mike talks about damage wild hogs have done to not only nesting turkeys but quail as well. There used to be a healthy population of timber rattlers in the area and in the summer in May when the snakes are mating, it was common to see them along roadsides. Mike says he has not encountered a rattler in the area for several years. Wild hogs are certainly changing the east Texas ecosystem.