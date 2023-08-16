Board of Regents To Meet Wednesday

The Board will convene into several committee meetings between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Ballroom 301 of Reed Arena.

The full Board reconvenes at about 4 p.m., in Ballroom 301 of Reed Arena.

At that time, the Board will consider:

Approval of Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budgets, A&M System

Tuition and Fee Commitment for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 Academic Years, A&M System

Approval of System Capital Plan for FY 2024 – FY 2028, A&M System

Establishment of the Texas A&M Space Institute, A&M System

Adoption of a resolution honoring Dr. Marc A. Nigliazzo of Texas A&M University-Central Texas and bestowing the title of President Emeritus

Appointment of Interim President of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, A&M System

Members of the public may access the meeting at https://www.tamus.edu/regents/live-streams/

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.