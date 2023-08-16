Board of Regents To Meet Wednesday
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will convene at noon Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Board Annex’s meeting room and immediately recess to executive session.
The Board will convene into several committee meetings between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Ballroom 301 of Reed Arena.
The full Board reconvenes at about 4 p.m., in Ballroom 301 of Reed Arena.
At that time, the Board will consider:
- Approval of Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budgets, A&M System
- Tuition and Fee Commitment for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 Academic Years, A&M System
- Approval of System Capital Plan for FY 2024 – FY 2028, A&M System
- Establishment of the Texas A&M Space Institute, A&M System
- Adoption of a resolution honoring Dr. Marc A. Nigliazzo of Texas A&M University-Central Texas and bestowing the title of President Emeritus
- Appointment of Interim President of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, A&M System
Members of the public may access the meeting at https://www.tamus.edu/regents/live-streams/
About The Texas A&M University System
The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.