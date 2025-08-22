STAAR Testing Overhaul: What It Means for Rural Northeast Texas Students

Texas lawmakers are moving closer to replacing the long-criticized STAAR exam with a new testing system, but for rural schools in Northeast Texas, many of the same pressures will remain.

What the Legislature Has Proposed

STAAR phased out: Instead of one long exam, students would take three shorter tests across the school year (beginning, middle, end).

Shorter format: Each test would last about 90 minutes, compared to STAAR’s three-hour sessions.

Faster results: Scores would be returned within two business days, rather than weeks.

Ban on practice tests: Schools could regain 15–30 hours of classroom instruction per student by cutting test-prep drills.

Percentile-based scoring: Results would show how students rank against peers statewide, alongside designations like “approached,” “met,” or “mastered” grade-level skills.

Accountability unchanged: Test outcomes will continue to drive the A–F ratings system and serve as a gatekeeper for high school graduation.

Timeline: The new testing system is set to launch in the 2027–28 school year after two years of pilot testing.

How This Affects Rural Schools

More time in class

Teachers in small districts often teach multiple subjects. Ending weeks of practice testing could free up instructional time for deeper learning and hands-on projects.

Faster data, same stakes

Quick turnaround will help educators adjust lessons sooner, but with test scores still determining school ratings and graduation eligibility, the stress on students and teachers won’t disappear.

Graduation hurdles remain

In rural communities, some students already struggle to graduate despite passing their classes, simply because of test performance. That dynamic continues under the new system.

Equity challenges

Rural schools with higher numbers of low-income students and limited tutoring resources may still find themselves at a disadvantage compared to larger, better-funded districts.

Community consequences

With state accountability unchanged, rural districts remain vulnerable to negative ratings or even state intervention if scores lag. That risk carries extra weight in places where schools are the backbone of community identity.

Local Reaction

Commerce ISD Superintendent Steve Drummond said the district welcomes the proposed changes.

“CISD and I believe all school districts would welcome the streamlining of the STAAR test. The process has become so time consuming and cumbersome for districts to manage. The current practice of waiting months or even years to get results severely hampers districts’ ability to make adjustments and corrections in instruction and curriculum,” Drummond said.

This story will be updated as more local educators respond.