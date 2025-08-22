In a Nutshell: What the Commerce 2045 Comprehensive Plan Means for the City’s Future

The City of Commerce has officially adopted its Commerce 2045 Comprehensive Plan — a long-range roadmap for growth, development, and quality of life over the next two decades. Built over 18 months with input from residents, city staff, and consultants, the plan aims to prepare Commerce for steady growth while preserving the small-town character that makes it unique.

A Snapshot of Who Commerce Is

Commerce’s identity has always been shaped by education and enterprise — from its cotton and railroad roots to its role today as the home of East Texas A&M University. The plan’s demographic profile shows a diverse and youthful community: the largest share of residents are between 20 and 34 years old, driven by the university’s presence. Families with children are also a growing group, while nearly one-third of households include a resident over age 65, underscoring the need to plan for both young families and retirees.

The city’s population has rebounded from past declines, climbing above 9,000 residents. Commerce remains more diverse than many rural Texas cities, with nearly one-quarter of residents identifying as African American and about 17% as Hispanic or Latino. Median household income — about $41,000 — lags behind county and state averages, but has grown more than 50% in the last decade. That trend signals opportunity for continued improvement if new jobs and housing options can keep pace.

Key Priorities: Housing, Walkability, and Quality of Life

One recurring theme in public input was the need for more housing choices. In addition to traditional single-family homes and large apartment complexes, residents voiced support for “missing middle” housing — options like duplexes, townhomes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. These types of homes fill the gap between stand-alone houses and high-density apartments, offering affordability and flexibility for young families, first-time homeowners, and retirees.

Residents also expressed a desire for more walkable connections, safer routes for kids and teens, and entertainment options that help knit the university and community together. These suggestions fed directly into the plan’s action items: encouraging mixed-use development downtown, improving pedestrian and bike infrastructure, and expanding parks and gathering spaces. The Parks Master Plan — included as part of the comprehensive plan — identifies upgrades for existing spaces like Ivory Moore Park and City Park, as well as long-term needs for new facilities.

Land Use, Zoning, and the FLUM

At the heart of the plan is the Future Land Use Map (FLUM), which acts as a guide for how different parts of the city should develop. While it doesn’t replace zoning, it informs zoning decisions by laying out preferred land uses — such as residential, commercial, industrial, or mixed-use — and where they should be located to maximize compatibility and reduce conflicts.

For example, the FLUM directs new residential growth toward areas near existing infrastructure and away from flood-prone zones. Industrial uses are clustered in areas with easy highway access, while neighborhood-scale commercial services are planned closer to homes. This approach ensures that as the city grows, it does so in a way that supports infrastructure readiness, reduces traffic stress, and avoids sprawl.

A Framework for Sustainable Growth

The plan doesn’t lock Commerce into a rigid future — instead, it provides a framework for making decisions that balance growth with quality of life. Zoning changes must be evaluated against the plan’s policies, with questions like: Does this proposal align with community goals? Will infrastructure keep pace? Does it benefit residents without creating new problems?

By using this process, city leaders hope to avoid the pitfalls of unplanned sprawl and instead build a Commerce that is sustainable, equitable, and attractive for residents of all ages. The plan recognizes that circumstances will change over the next 20 years — but it provides the tools to adapt thoughtfully, keeping the community’s voice at the center.

As Mayor Teddy Reel put it in his introduction to the plan: “We built this Plan together, and together, we will use it to move Commerce forward.”

