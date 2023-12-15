Officials release details regarding arrest of Greenville teacher

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a few details regarding the arrest of a Greenville High School robotics teacher this week. Officials say on Thursday, officers served three search warrants in the 3200 block of Keri Lane in Greenville in reference to child pornography. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Independent School District Police Department, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers participated in the action. Officers arrested Corey Lance Bankston on multiple charges of Possession of Child Pornography with Intention to Promote. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says further charges are possible as the case proceeds.

Elsewhere in Hunt County, as reported earlier on KETR, in Commerce, a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon. A City of Commerce statement says at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 13, police responded to a call from the 700 block of Culver Street. That’s on the east side of Commerce, east of Mangum Street. Police say they found a deceased woman. Officials have not released any further details as of this evening.