On the issues: A Q&A with U.S. Senate candidates James Talarico, Ken Paxton and Ted Brown

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about the candidates running for statewide seats, The Texas Tribune is sharing information about the Republican, Democratic and third-party candidates. For more information on midterms and the voting process, check out our election resources here.

The race for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat is barreling toward a tight finish between Republican Ken Paxton, the state’s firebrand attorney general, and Democrat James Talarico, a state lawmaker from Austin who has smashed fundraising records. Ted Brown, a Libertarian candidate, is also vying for the seat held by outgoing U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who lost the Republican primary to Paxton.

Polls have put Paxton and Talarico neck to neck, with a slight edge for the Democrat as he vies for his party’s first statewide win in Texas since 1994.

The stakes are high.

The U.S. Senate is currently made up of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, with Republican Vice President JD Vance able to cast tiebreaking votes. Texas is one of several traditionally Republican states where Democratic Senate candidates are polling competitively. A win here would simplify their difficult path to 51 seats, while a loss would leave them with little margin for error in the remaining battlegrounds.

U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms in Congress’ 100-member upper chamber. They vote on critical federal legislation, from annual spending bills to military policy to ratifying treaties. Presidential Cabinet and judicial appointments must be confirmed by the Senate.

To help voters distinguish between Paxton, Talarico and Brown, we asked the candidates to share their views on a variety of issues ranging from tariffs and hemp-derived THC products to taxes and artificial intelligence. See where they stand, and how they differ.

Of note, only Talarico and Brown responded to our questionnaire. While Paxton refused to participate, we’ve filled in his answers, where possible, based on his past public statements.

Question topics

Candidates at a glance

Campaign site

Ken Paxton

Republican

💰 Campaign finance:

Total raised this cycle: $14.3 million

Total spent this cycle: $7.5 million

Cash on hand as of July 31: $6.9 million

💰 Top outside spending, according to AdImpact:

Texas PAC, affiliated with Senate Republican leadership: $156 million

MAGA Inc., President Donald Trump’s super PAC: $32.3 million

Lone Star Liberty PAC: $19.2 million

🏢 Experience:

Has served as Texas attorney general since 2015

As attorney general, has spearheaded conservative legal challenges to the Obama and Biden administrations on immigration policy, environmental regulations, health care and LGBTQ+ rights

Served in Texas House for 10 years and Texas Senate for two years before becoming attorney general, representing McKinney area in North Texas

📰 In the news:

📣 Endorsements:

President Donald Trump

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Majority Leader John Thune

Texas Farm Bureau

National Border Patrol Council

18 U.S. representatives from Texas

National Federation of Independent Businesses

Campaign site

James Talarico

Democrat

💰 Campaign finance:

Total raised this cycle: $68.6 million

Total spent this cycle: $47 million

Cash on hand as of July 31: $21.5 million

💰 Top outside spending, according to AdImpact:

Lone Star Rising PAC: $16.2 million

Texas Forever, a group affiliated with Senate Democratic leadership: $2.8 million

Lower Costs Now, a group affiliated with former Vice President Kamala Harris’ super PAC: $2.3 million

🏢 Experience:

Currently serving his fourth term in the Texas House, representing parts of North Austin

Worked at Reasoning Mind, an education nonprofit, and MAYA Consulting, an education consulting firm

Taught at Rhodes Middle School in the San Antonio Independent School District

📰 In the news:

📣 Endorsements:

Houston Chronicle editorial board

AFL-CIO Texas

End Citizens United

Congressional Black Caucus

Congressional Hispanic Caucus

OAG whistleblower David Maxwell

County legend and liberal activist Willie Nelson

How to contact:

https://jamestalarico.com/

info@JamesTalarico.com

Talarico for Texas

PO Box 14508

Austin, TX 78761

Ted Brown

Libertarian

💰 Campaign finance:

Total raised this cycle: $12,667

Total spent this cycle: $9,786

Cash on hand as of Sept. 30: $2,948

🏢 Experience:

Graduated from UCLA in 1984, earning a B.A. in political science with a concentration in constitutional law

Worked as a self-employed independent insurance adjuster, specializing in auto, property, and general liability claims

Vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Travis County and a member of the Texas State Libertarian Executive Committee

He has been active in the Libertarian Party for almost 50 years and previously served as chairman of the Libertarian Party of California and a member of the Libertarian National Committee

📰 In the news

How to contact:

Campaign website:

www.tedbrown.org

tedbrown1776@hotmail.com

Q&A

Editor’s note: These responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Minor changes have been made, when necessary, to correct grammatical or spelling errors and ensure the text conforms with Tribune style. Paxton did not respond to our questions, so reporters sought out public statements to provide information about his policy views.

A federal ban on most hemp-derived THC products is set to take effect later this year. How should Congress regulate these products? Should the federal government raise the cap on total THC per container, or should the 0.4-milligram limit be allowed to take effect?

Paxton

The Tribune could not find public comments from Paxton in which he directly answered this question. As Texas attorney general, Paxton has sued cities such as Dallas to block local efforts to decriminalize marijuana-related offenses. Members of the hemp industry sued Paxton, in his capacity as attorney general, over Texas’ criminalization of delta-8 products. When asked for his position on Texas’ THC restrictions in August, Paxton said, “I don’t know the details of it.” Last month, his campaign did not respond to a request for comment on his position.

Talarico

Like prohibition, bans don’t work. Texans aren’t going to stop smoking weed because politicians in Austin or D.C. told them not to. People will still use THC, but instead of getting it safely from regulated, local small businesses, they’ll get it from the black market, from the drug cartels. Texans use THC to lessen anxiety, seniors use it to manage chronic pain, and veterans use it to treat PTSD. These bans make people’s lives harder, not easier. In the Senate, I’ll support legalizing marijuana for adults — regulating and imposing taxes on its sales to support public safety and health programs.

Brown

There should be no federal regulation of any cannabis or hemp products. I would remove cannabis from the Drug Enforcement Administration Schedule of Controlled Substances and have no federal marijuana laws whatsoever. I also want to repeal Texas’ prohibitions against adult cannabis use, as adults should be able to ingest any substances they want to without government permission. Anyone ever convicted of a federal or state marijuana offense should have their record expunged. No one should ever have been arrested for a plant.

The Senate has regularly debated whether President Trump needs congressional approval to continue pursuing the war in Iran. How would you vote on a war powers resolution requiring the president to get formal authorization? And would you vote to provide such authorization if it came up for a vote?

Paxton

When The Texas Tribune asked Paxton in August if he would vote to provide additional military funding for the war in Iran, Paxton said, “I don’t know the intelligence. I’m supportive of what the president is doing. He knows a lot more than I do. What I’m looking forward to, I obviously think we cannot let Iran be nuclear. That would be a disaster for the world. So I am in support of the president. Once I’m there, I’ll know more information. I’ll get more intelligence. I’ll be able to make more informed decisions.” In a private meeting with donors last month, Paxton acknowledged that “the war,” gas prices and diesel are dragging down his midterm campaign, according to leaked audio reported by Axios.

Talarico

As your senator, I will vote in support of a war powers resolution to put a stop to this reckless war that has left the American and Iranian people all worse off than before it started. We must reassert the Senate’s constitutional oversight role, which this administration has been trampling since the start of this war. I will work across the aisle to reassert our Constitution’s system of checks and balances and ensure Congress is serving the American people — not one leader or political party.

Brown

Only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war, not the president. I will support each and every war powers resolution to try to end these illegal military actions, but the only way Congress can really end them is to cut off funding. I’m opposed to the Iran War, which is Trump’s war of choice. Our involvement there has been a disaster for decades. We need to end hostilities, close all our Middle East military bases, withdraw all U.S. troops from the region, and end all U.S. military and economic aid to every country in the Middle East.

The Trump administration temporarily paused border infrastructure construction in Big Bend National Park, and a federal judge recently blocked efforts to resume. Do you believe Congress should legislatively prevent the building of any border infrastructure in the national and state park?

Paxton

Paxton has called the construction plans “not smart border security” and said he was pleased to see the Trump administration pause construction in August after public backlash. Before the pause, he said he was committed to “strong border security … while considering the unique characteristics of different stretches of the border, including areas like Big Bend,” without taking a firm stance on the entrance of construction crews into the park. The Trump administration has since tried to resume construction in Big Bend but faces an ongoing lawsuit.

Talarico

I believe both parties have failed us on the issue of border security. We need smart, humane policy that’s serious about safety. I have announced a border security plan endorsed by Republican and Democratic law enforcement from border communities. My plan includes hiring more Border Patrol agents and immigration judges, using modernized surveillance technology, focusing ICE resources on deporting those who mean to do us harm, and stopping this corrupt project to build a border wall through Big Bend, which will destroy our national park and local economy, and instead focus on physical barriers where they are actually needed.

Brown

There should be no border wall built in Big Bend National Park, and I believe Congress should pass a law against it and cut off all funding. I would stop any further construction of any border wall. Here in Texas, too many property owners at the border are having their land taken for this unnecessary eyesore. It’s not a wall keeping out immigrants currently, but instead the current oppressive ICE enforcement activities. Normally, if you build a 10-foot wall, someone determined to cross it will have a 12-foot ladder. It’s just expensive security theater.

Should the federal government pass a law, like Texas has, that prevents doctors from prescribing or authorizing medical gender transition care for people under 18?

Paxton

Paxton has publicly opposed any gender-affirming or transition care for minors. Earlier this year, he issued a nonbinding opinion as attorney general clarifying that a 2023 Texas law banning doctors from providing gender transition services to minors also applies to mental health providers. And as attorney general, he secured a legal settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital compelling the creation of a detransition clinic that will treat patients for free for five years.

Talarico

I do not support gender reassignment surgery for minors. At the same time, I’ll always stand up for any child when the most powerful politicians in the country bully them to score political points, because my faith teaches me that every child is made in the image of God. Texans are drowning under the high cost of gas, groceries, and healthcare — and Ken Paxton doesn’t have any solutions. While he continues to try to divide us with culture wars, I’m going to stay focused on bringing Texans together to fight corruption and make life more affordable.

Brown

I don’t believe the federal government should have any authority over the doctor-patient relationship, no matter how controversial the proposed treatment. I prefer to leave medical issues between doctors and patients and keep government officials out of it (and at the state level as well). No, I’m not advocating for gender transition surgery for minors. I do think this issue is way overblown. There are very few trans people in this country, and the extreme right wing has latched onto this culture wars issue to shock average people into voting for Republicans.

Please note which of these existing legislative proposals you would support for regulating data centers:

– Requiring new data centers to build their own power generation capacity on-site A one-year moratorium on large-scale data center construction

– Requiring state public utility commissions to set large load standards to recover the costs of generation or transmission from data center companies

– Prohibiting data centers in residential areas

– None of these

Paxton

In his data center policy plan, Paxton said he supports requiring more efficient water systems, getting the industry to pay its own infrastructure costs and terminating state sales tax breaks for the industry. At an event with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council Sept. 28, Paxton added that the United States needed data centers to compete against China, while laying out regulations he supported on data center development. “This is a yes with conditions,” he said. “Let’s not put it right next to somebody’s house. There’s plenty of open space in Texas and in other parts of the country that we can put data centers that do not create a different atmosphere for a neighbor.” Paxton has also backed the DATA Act, a bill by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, that would let data centers build off-the-grid power systems exempt from federal regulation.

Talarico

Texans want innovation, but we must make sure AI data centers aren’t using up our water and jacking up our utility prices. That’s why I’ll be a senator who holds them accountable. I’ll guarantee that large energy users like data centers fund the infrastructure improvements they need rather than passing those costs on to consumers, end sweetheart tax deals for Big Tech companies, set minimum federal requirements for new data center projects to protect our grid, environment, and jobs and ensure transparency, and empower local communities to decide whether they want a data center in their town.

Brown

I’m generally against regulation, but some proposals have merit. The data centers should have a plan for power and water availability so that they don’t harm existing users. I don’t think a one-year moratorium will change anyone’s mind. There should be no taxpayer subsidies to bring data centers to communities. There should be no eminent domain forcing any property owners to sell their land for data center construction. If it’s true that data centers cause noise and pollution, that would be a nuisance that should probably keep the centers out of residential neighborhoods.

A bipartisan bill in Congress would compel AI developers to maintain a “kill switch” on their technology and permit the federal government to order a slowdown or shutdown if national security or other catastrophic harm is threatened. Would you support this proposal?

Paxton

The Tribune could not find public comments from Paxton in which he directly answered this question.

Talarico

Yes, but we have to go beyond that. We need government to ensure that AI technological advances aren’t outpacing legal protections. Companies are developing and deploying these models faster than ever — all with outdated guardrails to make sure our data is safe and secure. We regulate airlines, drugs, and banks to make sure they’re safe. The same should be true for AI. Our top priority must be to make sure these tools are safe, people are put first, and the data centers that power them are decided on our terms — not on those of the companies or the billionaires.

Brown

At this point, I don’t trust either the AI industry or government officials to be able to truly regulate the possible dangers of AI. I’m very pro-technology and progress, but I also saw “The Terminator” movies when I was young, where AI destroyed mankind. Even AI professionals are worried that the genie is out of the bottle, and we could be doomed. This is why I don’t see a “kill switch” as even possible. The AI response will be like the HAL computer in “2001: A Space Odyssey” that says, “No, I can’t do that” when told to shut down!

The Trump administration has set 10% to 12.5% tariffs on 60 nations, including Mexico. Should these be maintained, reduced or eliminated?

Paxton

The Tribune could not find public comments from Paxton in which he directly answered this question. In April 2025, the month he entered the Senate race, Paxton told the Houston Chronicle, “For far too long, weak national leaders have sold out this country and allowed other nations, including our enemies, to take advantage of us. I fully support President Trump’s bold action to ensure that we are respected again on the global stage, and because of these tariffs, more and more countries are coming to the table to negotiate.”

Talarico

It’s time to repeal these crazy tariffs. Tariffs forced American families to pay $1,000 in extra costs last year. This year, it’ll be $1,300. In a historic cost-of-living crisis, corrupt politicians are making you pay more at the checkout line while cutting taxes for their billionaire mega-donors. It’s immoral. It’s disastrous. It’s a scam. Higher tariffs mean fewer jobs and higher prices. Here in Texas, businesses are being forced to lay off workers just to keep the doors open. Politicians should make your life easier. They’re choosing not to — because to them, their billionaire mega-donors come first.

Brown

I don’t believe the president has any constitutional authority to unilaterally impose tariffs on anyone. Tariffs are taxes, and only Congress is authorized to enact taxes. I support explicitly removing any hint that the president can just declare tariffs by whim instead of by carefully crafted legislation enacted by Congress. I would eliminate every tariff change Trump has made. We also need to look at any previous tariff rates set by presidents instead of Congress. Congress needs to get to work to actually legislate instead of being presidential toadies. Overall, I am for free trade.

President Trump has announced a plan to temporarily suspend tariffs on imported lean beef trimmings, to be sold at 25% below market rate, in order to push prices down. Do you agree with his decision?

Paxton

The Tribune could not find public comments from Paxton in which he directly answered this question. Paxton has said he would target the corporations that supply Americans’ food, accusing them of being monopolies that price gouge and engage in unfair business practices, particularly meatpackers.

Talarico

No. Our farmers and ranchers have been working hard every day to rebuild our cattle herd, protect Americans from the New World screwworm, and bring down the cost of beef. But D.C. politicians are flooding the market with unregulated foreign beef and making it harder for them to get by. Policies like these only boost foreign competitors and make life harder for Texas cattlemen. Instead of performative gimmicks to score political points, we need policies that actually lower costs for working families and support our Texas economy.

Brown

As in the prior tariff question, I don’t think the president should be able to unilaterally make decisions like this. I do believe in free trade, however, and think that foreign meat companies should be able to ship their products into the U.S. I favor truth-in-labeling laws, including point of origin.

Should the federal government prohibit the use of federal funds to buy, install or operate automated license plate readers, such as Flock cameras? Should law enforcement be permitted to access license plate reader data without a warrant?

Paxton

The Tribune could not find public comments from Paxton in which he directly answered this question.

Talarico

This kind of constant, warrantless surveillance has no place in a free society. These aren’t ordinary security cameras. They’re connected to a database of more than 100,000 other cameras, license plate readers, and drones watching your every move. They can recognize you by your license plate, by your face — even how you walk. They can piece together an exact map of your behavior — the places you went and how long you were there. This is government overreach. Collecting this level of information endangers more people than it protects. It leaves us all vulnerable to hackers and bad apples with database access.

Brown

I would definitely prohibit any federal funds from being used to buy, install, or operate automated license plate readers. These readers are used to track everyone who passes by, and I believe this is a violation of our constitutional rights. Yes, any police requests for data from a private company must include a proper judicial warrant in order to be legal under the Fourth Amendment.

Should the federal gas tax be suspended until the Iran War is ended?

Paxton

Paxton supports a permanent repeal of the federal gas tax. He also supports keeping regulations low for the state’s oil and gas industry, promising to increase American oil and gas production to lower prices.

Talarico

Yes. Americans in the last election voted for two things: To end the forever wars and to make life more affordable. But the people in power have done the exact opposite. Texans need relief. Americans need relief. If elected to the U.S. Senate, I will suspend the federal gas tax and vote to end the war in Iran that is impacting too many Texans at the gas pump. It’s time to stop the corrupt politicians in Washington who are enriching themselves and their billionaire mega-donors at the expense of working families.

Brown

I would repeal the federal gas tax completely. There are way too many taxes on the American people.

Avery Ayers, Bradford “Brad” Hall, Zul Mohamed and Jade Simmons are write-in candidates for U.S. Senate.

Colleen DeGuzman contributed reporting.

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