Commerce Tigers Face No. 2 Malakoff in Friday Night Home Matchup

The Commerce Tigers face one of their toughest challenges of the season Friday night as second-ranked Malakoff visits Commerce for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

KETR play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Jefferies joined Jerrod Knight on The Lede Friday morning to preview the matchup and discuss Commerce's prospects as district play continues.

Malakoff enters the contest with a balanced offense, a strong defense and several talented players, including quarterback Canyon Marsh and two brothers who transferred from state champion Yoakum.

Jefferies says Commerce will need to limit penalties, protect the football and capitalize on opportunities to compete with one of the state's top teams.

"Commerce has gotten better with not turning the ball over in the last few games," Jefferies said, pointing to the Tigers' ability to force turnovers as a potential advantage. Starting quarterback Aiden Brown returned an interception for a touchdown last week, his second defensive score of the season.

The matchup also carries significant implications for the district standings. Commerce has already faced fifth-ranked Winnsboro, and Jefferies believes the Tigers remain well-positioned for a playoff berth regardless of Friday's outcome.

Listen to the full conversation for Jefferies' assessment of Malakoff, the keys to a potential Commerce upset and what lies ahead for the Tigers.

Commerce hosts Malakoff Friday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. KETR's coverage begins at 6 p.m., with Kevin Jefferies and Ryan Fulkerson calling the action on 88.9 FM and KETR.org.

