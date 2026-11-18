COMMERCE, Texas — Commerce ISD has announced a major leadership transition in its athletic department, as longtime Head Football Coach and Athletic Director John McSheffery steps away from the football sidelines to focus exclusively on his role as Athletic Director and spend more time with his family.

McSheffery’s journey in Commerce is rooted in a rich athletic and academic background. A former state champion defensive back at Sulphur Springs High School and CoSIDA Academic All-America standout at West Texas A&M, he joined the Tigers as defensive coordinator in 2017 before being promoted to head coach in 2020. Over his tenure, Commerce earned multiple playoff appearances and snapped a 24-year district championship drought during a stellar 10–3 campaign in 2025.

Current Tigers assistant Cameron Warren will step into the role of Head Football Coach, carrying forward a student-first approach focused on character and athletic development.

Superintendent Steve Drummond praised McSheffery’s tenure, stating: "It's been my privilege to see him lead our football program with an end goal of developing young men, while leading multiple teams to playoff appearances. The transition from Coach McSheffery to Coach Cameron Warren will be an easy one; both men focus on our kids' growth as people."

While McSheffery will no longer direct Friday night games from the sidelines, he will continue overseeing all Tiger and Lady Tiger athletic programs across Commerce ISD.