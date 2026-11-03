Lions shock Sooners, record first ever SEC win

For the first time in program history, the East Texas A&M University men's basketball team recorded a win over a Power conference opponent after defeating Oklahoma 68-64 on Monday night in the season opener at the Llyod Noble Center.

The Lions have won over a current SEC opponent for the first time, while having beat a Division I opponent in their season opener for the first time since moving up to NCAA Division I. This is the second straight season that the Lions started 1-0 on the season.

Bo Aldridge (Topeka, Kan.) put ET ahead with 2:33 remaining after the game was tied 60-60.

ET closed the first half by stretching a 22-21 lead at 7:44 into a 34-25 halftime advantage. Kollin Tolbert(Cincinnati, Ohio) and Aldridge scored consecutive baskets, a steal from Maxime Carrio (Nantes, France) steal helped set up an Aldridge 3-pointer, and Alonzo Dodd (St. Paul, Minn.) added another 3-pointer as ET held Oklahoma without a made field goal until 3:52.Earlier, Dodd hit 3-pointers that put ET ahead at 16:56 and 12:59, and he finished the half with four of the team's six 3s.

ET's second half turned on its late answer after the Sooners tied the game at 60-60 with 2:51 left, with Aldridge scoring inside at 2:33 before Mohamed Diakite(Politiers, France) added two free throws and a dunk for a 66-60 lead. OU got back within 66-64, but a rebound from Gasper Skorjanc (Olimje, Slovenia) defensively with 3 seconds left led to two Aldridge free throws for the final points of a 68-64 win. Earlier, ET opened the half with 3-pointers from Aldridge, Diakite and Dodd.

Aldridge scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, hit three 3-pointers and added five assists and two steals. Diakite finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Dodd made five 3-pointers and totaled 15 points, five rebounds and a block. Skorjanc recorded five assists and three rebounds.