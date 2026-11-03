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Lions shock Sooners, record first ever SEC win

KETR | By LionAthletics.com
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:52 AM CST
ETAMU's Lion Men beat the OU Sooners basketball team at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK on November 2nd, 2026.
Elayna Felder
ETAMU's Lion Men beat the OU Sooners basketball team at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK on November 2nd, 2026.

For the first time in program history, the East Texas A&M University men's basketball team recorded a win over a Power conference opponent after defeating Oklahoma 68-64 on Monday night in the season opener at the Llyod Noble Center.

The Lions have won over a current SEC opponent for the first time, while having beat a Division I opponent in their season opener for the first time since moving up to NCAA Division I. This is the second straight season that the Lions started 1-0 on the season.

Bo Aldridge (Topeka, Kan.) put ET ahead with 2:33 remaining after the game was tied 60-60.

ET closed the first half by stretching a 22-21 lead at 7:44 into a 34-25 halftime advantage. Kollin Tolbert(Cincinnati, Ohio) and Aldridge scored consecutive baskets, a steal from Maxime Carrio (Nantes, France) steal helped set up an Aldridge 3-pointer, and Alonzo Dodd (St. Paul, Minn.) added another 3-pointer as ET held Oklahoma without a made field goal until 3:52.Earlier, Dodd hit 3-pointers that put ET ahead at 16:56 and 12:59, and he finished the half with four of the team's six 3s.

ET's second half turned on its late answer after the Sooners tied the game at 60-60 with 2:51 left, with Aldridge scoring inside at 2:33 before Mohamed Diakite(Politiers, France) added two free throws and a dunk for a 66-60 lead. OU got back within 66-64, but a rebound from Gasper Skorjanc (Olimje, Slovenia) defensively with 3 seconds left led to two Aldridge free throws for the final points of a 68-64 win. Earlier, ET opened the half with 3-pointers from Aldridge, Diakite and Dodd.

Aldridge scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, hit three 3-pointers and added five assists and two steals. Diakite finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Dodd made five 3-pointers and totaled 15 points, five rebounds and a block. Skorjanc recorded five assists and three rebounds.
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East Texas A&M University East Texas A&M UniversityJaret von Rosenberg
LionAthletics.com
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