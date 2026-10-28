Your Guide to Halloween Events in Northeast Texas

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, so communities across KETR’s listening area are celebrating with trunk or treats, festivals and family events throughout the weekend. Farmers markets in Greenville and Bonham will also be open on Halloween.

Friday, October 30

Carter BloodCare is holding a blood drive Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives, and donations stay in the community, supplying more than 200 local medical facilities across North, Central, and East Texas. A valid form of I.D. is required, and donors can receive a magnetic phone charger. Walk-ins are welcome. The blood drive will take place at the new Spur Expo; 2900 Texas Highway 24 in Commerce.

The City of Emory presents the Sandy Creek Park Spooktacular Friday evening. Celebrations will include activity booths, a costume contest, decoration contests, hayrides, and much more. That’s from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sandy Creek Park, located at 400 West N Street in Emory.

Saturday, October 31

To start off the morning, the Commerce ISD Band Boosters are hosting a Halloween Fun Walk, Run, and Stroll beginning at 8 a.m. Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Entry is $10, with proceeds benefiting the Commerce ISD Band Boosters. Held the Commerce ISD Administration Building, located at 3315 Washington Street in Commerce.

Caddo Mills celebrates its annual Monster Mash and Fall Stroll from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumes are welcome, and the event will feature games, local vendors, and much more. The downtown road in Caddo Mills will be closed for the event.

The Commerce Public Library will host Halloween Spooky Slime from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will make spooky Halloween slime at the library, located at 1210 Park Street in Commerce.

Two area farmers markets will also be open Saturday. The Greenville Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a few vendors opening early at 8 a.m. The market is open every Saturday through November 7th and features fresh produce from local farmers, homemade baked goods, specialty foods, and handmade crafts and artisan products. It’s located at the Greenville Farmers Market Stage, 2203 Lee Street in Greenville. The Bonham Farmers Market is held every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and wraps up its season on October 31st. Located outside the Creative Arts Center, located at 200 West 5th Street in Bonham.

West Tawakoni’s Fall Festival Trail of Treats runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and the event will feature trick or treating, family fun, games, food vendors, music and more. Admission is free. West Tawakoni City Park is located at 1208 Texas Highway 276 in West Tawakoni.

In Downtown Greenville, Halloween on the Square brings area businesses, nonprofits, and organizations together from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a night of spooky fun and candy. Activities include a petting zoo, games, music and a costume contest. The event is free and open to all.

Downtown Commerce hosts its Halloween Boo Bash on the Square from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Festivities will include trick or treating with local downtown businesses and a kids Fun Zone.

The Delta County Chamber Trunk or Treat at the Lake runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can see decorated vehicle trunks, enjoy free candy, and take part in contests with prizes for best trunks. Local agencies, including the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, will also be participating. This year’s event has a new location at Cooper Lake State Park, where admission will be free for trick-or-treaters. Complimentary glow bracelets will be provided to children while supplies last. Location is the Lone Pine Boat Ramp, located at 143 Park Road 8154 in Cooper.

(Note that Saturday's scheduled events could be affected by rain in the forecast)

