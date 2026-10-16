Carter BloodCare Blood Drive

When you become a blood donor with Carter BloodCare, you’re sharing a lifesaving gift with local patients in need. One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives. Your donation stays in the community to help your neighbors, family, and friends. A blood donation directly saves and sustains lives across North, Central, and East Texas by supplying more than 200 local medical facilities with essential blood products

A valid form of I.D. is required to give blood, and donors can receive a magnetic phone charger.

Walk-ins are welcome, or Schedule your appointment here.