Commerce prevails in rivalry battle with Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON- Senior running back Ky’Mani Graham led the Commerce Tigers to a 30-20 win over district rival Mount Vernon in an away game on a windy and chilly Friday night. Graham racked up 229 yards rushing on 27 attempts to propel the orange and black tigers of Commerce to the win over the purple Tigers of mount Vernon in District 7 3A-D1 play. The win brings Commerce to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district while Mount Vernon falls to 5-2 and 2-1.

Commerce got the ball first and mounted a 12 play, 75-yard drive capped by a two-yard dash by senior Donovan Maria, who played quarterback on the night over usual starter Aiden Brown. The dominant drive ate up nearly seven minutes and put the Orange & Black up 7-0 with 5:49 left in the first quarter.

Mount Vernon punted after four plays and Commerce needed just three plays and a 61-yard end-around run by senior Brandon Anderson to extend their lead to 13-0 after a failed extra point. Mount Vernon was able to answer in two plays with a 67-yard bomb from junior quarterback Jackson Gray to sophomore receiver Jobe Law to make it 13-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

Commerce then capped a 16-play drive with a 20-yard field goal by junior Gustavo De La Cruz-Juarez to take a ten-point lead at 16-6 with 4:52 left in the half. Commerce then forced a turnover on downs but Mount Vernon intercepted Maria deep in Commerce territory, turning the pick into a 22-yard touchdown catch by senior Brayden Baker that led to a halftime score of 16-12 Commerce.

The Purple Tigers went 3-and-out to start the second half and Commerce marched 70 yards in seven plays as Maria added his second rushing touchdown of the night from four yards out to widen Commerce’s lead to 23-12 with 6:15 left in the 3rd quarter.

Mount Vernon answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive topped by a two-yard plunge by senior running back Brycen Fountain to make it a three point game at 23-20 Commerce at the end of the 3rd quarter. Commerce then turned it over ond owns but quickly got the ball back as senior Chance Cranford-Summers recovered a Mount Vernon fumble. Commerce was held again, but Aiden Brown went vertical to pick off a wide receiver screen pass and returned it 30 yards for the score, his second pick-six and third defensive score of the season. The score was 30-20 Commerce, and as Mount Vernon tried to push it downfield in the final minutes, a deep Gray pass into a strong wind hung up and was picked off by Commerce’s Brandon Anderson to secure the district win for the Commerce Tigers.

Commerce has their final home game of the season next week, hosting the Mineola Yellowjackets. Mount Vernon is at Winnsboro.