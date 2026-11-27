The day after Thanksgiving wasn't always a celebration of shopping. Its name originated with frustrated Philadelphia police officers, and its evolution helped create an entire calendar of holiday shopping and giving.

Every year, millions of Americans spend the Friday after Thanksgiving hunting for bargains, browsing online sales and checking off Christmas shopping lists.

But why do we call it Black Friday?

One popular explanation suggests that the day marks the moment retailers finally become profitable for the year, moving from red ink, representing financial losses, into black ink, representing profits.

It's a memorable story. But it's not the origin of the name.

Black Friday started with a traffic jam

The modern shopping term traces its roots to Philadelphia in the 1950s and 1960s, when police officers used "Black Friday" to describe the chaos that followed Thanksgiving.

Downtown Philadelphia was already crowded with Christmas shoppers. Adding to the congestion were visitors arriving for the annual Army-Navy football game, traditionally held in the city that weekend.

Police officers faced long shifts directing traffic, controlling crowds and dealing with shoplifters.

The experience was miserable enough that officers began referring to the day as Black Friday.

Philadelphia merchants reportedly tried replacing the name with the more cheerful "Big Friday," but the alternative never caught on.

For years, the expression remained largely regional. By the 1980s and 1990s, however, Black Friday was becoming a nationally recognized shopping event.

From red ink to black ink

As the name spread, retailers embraced a more positive explanation.

Accounting traditions used red ink to indicate losses and black ink to indicate profits. The retail industry popularized the idea that the Friday after Thanksgiving marked the beginning of its profitable holiday season.

Holiday sales are certainly important to retailers, but the explanation was a later reinterpretation of a name that had already been used for decades.

The shopping event itself continued to grow.

By the early 2000s, stores were competing to offer the earliest openings and biggest discounts. Shoppers lined up before dawn, and some retailers eventually began opening on Thanksgiving evening.

The introduction of online shopping changed the tradition again. Today, Black Friday promotions frequently begin weeks before Thanksgiving, and many deals are available without visiting a store.

How Cyber Monday joined the calendar

In 2005, the National Retail Federation's online division, Shop.org, introduced the term Cyber Monday to describe the increase in online shopping activity following Thanksgiving weekend.

At the time, many Americans had faster internet connections at work than at home, making Monday a convenient day to shop online.

The name caught on, and retailers began offering special online promotions.

Today, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is less pronounced, with many retailers offering similar deals online and in stores throughout the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday encourages local shopping

In 2010, American Express launched Small Business Saturday to encourage consumers to support independently owned businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The campaign offered an alternative to shopping exclusively with national chains and major online retailers.

In Northeast Texas, that might mean visiting downtown merchants in Commerce, Greenville, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Bonham or other communities across the region.

For independent retailers, holiday shopping can be an important part of annual revenue. Supporting local businesses also helps sustain the commercial districts that contribute to a community's identity.

Small Business Saturday falls on November 28 in 2026.

Giving Tuesday brings charitable giving into the picture

In 2012, another observance joined the post-Thanksgiving calendar.

Giving Tuesday originated at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

Its organizers wanted to create a day devoted to generosity following several days focused on shopping.

Scheduled for the Tuesday after Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday encourages charitable donations, volunteerism and other acts of community support.

The movement has since expanded internationally, benefiting nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

In Northeast Texas, those organizations include food banks, animal shelters, educational institutions, arts organizations, social service agencies and public media outlets such as KETR.

Giving Tuesday falls on December 1, 2026.

Thanksgiving and shopping have a longer history than you might think

The relationship between Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping even influenced the date of the holiday itself.

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving one week earlier in an effort to extend the Christmas shopping season during the Great Depression.

The decision proved controversial. Some states observed the new date while others maintained the traditional schedule.

Critics jokingly called the resulting confusion "Franksgiving."

Congress resolved the issue in 1941, establishing Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in November.

From shopping to giving

What began as a frustrating day for Philadelphia police officers has evolved into a collection of national traditions.

Black Friday promotes holiday bargains. Small Business Saturday encourages local commerce. Cyber Monday emphasizes online shopping. And Giving Tuesday invites Americans to support charitable causes.

For Northeast Texans, the weekend offers opportunities to save money, support neighborhood businesses and contribute to organizations serving the region.

And for anyone navigating a crowded parking lot this Friday, the original meaning of Black Friday might still feel surprisingly familiar.

Hear more about the history of Black Friday on The Lede, Friday at 9 a.m. on 88.9 KETR.

