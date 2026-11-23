Clint Dolezel will not return as head football coach at East Texas A&M University following four seasons leading the Lions, the university announced Monday morning.

The announcement comes two days after the Lions concluded their 2026 season with a 66–3 home loss to nationally ranked Incarnate Word. East Texas A&M finished 3–9 for the third consecutive season.

Dolezel compiled a 10–39 overall record during his tenure, including a 9–20 mark in Southland Conference play.

"Clint Dolezel has represented this institution with pride and distinction for over 30 years," said athletic director Jim Curry in the university's announcement. "Few individuals in the history of Lion football have given more of themselves to this program than Clint, and we are grateful for his service and love of East Texas A&M University."

The departure comes less than a year after Curry publicly reaffirmed his support for Dolezel following a comprehensive review of the football program in December 2025.

At that time, Curry acknowledged the Lions' disappointing on-field results but cited improvements in offensive production, academic performance and graduation outcomes. The university also announced additional investments in assistant coaching salaries, player recruitment and retention, and football facilities.

Dolezel entered the 2026 season with seven new position coaches, but the Lions again struggled to find consistent success in Southland Conference competition.

Despite the team's record, the university highlighted several accomplishments during Dolezel's tenure, including three victories over nationally ranked teams or teams receiving votes, 12 all-conference selections, three All-Americans, an NFL Draft selection and a Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The program also graduated 88 student-athletes and earned 30 selections to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society during his four seasons.

A former Lions quarterback and member of the university's Athletics Hall of Fame, Dolezel was hired in December 2022 as the program's 21st head coach. He previously enjoyed a successful career in professional indoor football, including two ArenaBowl championships as head coach of the Philadelphia Soul.

"Serving as head football coach at East Texas A&M University has been the honor of a lifetime," Dolezel said. "I want to thank every player and staff member during my tenure for your trust and for working every day to elevate Lion Football."

Dolezel also thanked the university's supporters for welcoming his family back to Commerce, adding, "East Texas A&M is my home, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Lions."

The university did not specify whether Dolezel was dismissed or whether the separation was mutually agreed upon.

East Texas A&M says a national search for its next head football coach will begin immediately. The university has retained executive recruiting firm DHR Global to assist with the process.

No timetable for naming a successor was announced.