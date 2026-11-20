A proposal from a Northeast Texas lawmaker would abolish property taxes in Texas beginning in 2032, raising questions about how local governments would replace billions in annual revenue.

A proposal to eliminate property taxes in Texas is drawing attention ahead of the 2027 legislative session, and Hunt County's chief appraiser says the central question is how the state would replace the revenue that local governments depend on.

State Rep. Brent Money, R-Greenville, has filed House Joint Resolution 23, proposing a constitutional amendment to abolish property taxes beginning in 2032, with exceptions for certain existing debt obligations. Money has also filed House Bill 144, which would establish a commission to study alternative sources of revenue.

Neither proposal has become law. A constitutional amendment would require approval by two-thirds of both chambers of the Texas Legislature before going to voters.

Brent South, chief appraiser for the Hunt County Appraisal District and chairman of the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts' Legislative Committee, joined KETR's The Lede to discuss how the current system works and what eliminating it could mean for Northeast Texas.

South said property taxes generate more than $80 billion annually for local governments across Texas, supporting public schools, police and fire protection, infrastructure and other services.

"The number one question is, how do you replace that money that goes to fund local government?" South said.

With Texas constitutionally prohibited from imposing a statewide individual income tax, South said a significant increase in sales taxes is among the alternatives being discussed. He cited estimates suggesting sales tax rates might need to reach between 19% and 27% to replace property tax revenue, depending on how such a system is structured.

He also noted that lawmakers might have to reconsider exemptions on goods and services that currently aren't subject to sales taxes.

What property taxes mean for Hunt County

South said residential property remains the largest category on Hunt County's appraisal rolls, although commercial and industrial development is contributing an increasing share of the county's taxable value.

Proposed data center developments could add substantial value to the tax rolls, he said, potentially allowing taxing jurisdictions to reduce rates while maintaining revenue.

South also addressed a common misconception about property taxes: Appraisal districts determine property values, but they don't set tax rates or decide how much revenue local governments collect.

Those decisions belong to school boards, city councils, county commissioners and other taxing authorities.

An increase in appraised value doesn't necessarily mean an equivalent increase in taxes, South explained, just as declining property values don't automatically produce lower tax bills.

Tax relief versus tax elimination

Texas lawmakers have already expanded property tax exemptions in recent legislative sessions, including increased homestead exemptions and new exemptions for business personal property.

South said those changes provide relief to qualifying property owners but can also shift the tax burden to other property categories when local governments maintain the same revenue requirements.

Eliminating property taxes altogether would be a substantially different undertaking.

South said appraisal districts might no longer be necessary under a complete abolition of property taxes. However, they would still have responsibilities if lawmakers retained taxes for certain properties or existing debt obligations.

As lawmakers prepare for the 2027 session, South said his professional association will focus on helping legislators understand the administrative consequences of proposed changes rather than advocating for a particular tax policy.

He emphasized that eliminating property taxes would not eliminate the need to finance local government.

"The money's going to come from somewhere," South said. "It's just going to shift from property tax to something else."

Watch the full conversation below as South discusses the proposed legislation, Hunt County's changing property tax base, the relationship between appraisals and tax bills, and what Texans should understand as lawmakers consider changes to the state's property tax system.

This interview originally aired on KETR's The Lede on Friday, November 20, 2026.