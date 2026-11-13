Commerce falls to Liberty-Eylau in Bi-District round

MOUNT PLEASANT- The Commerce Tigers fall out of the 2026 UIL playoffs with a bi-district loss to the Liberty-Eylau Leopards, 35-28. A normally prolific Commerce offense put up some big plays in the second half after managing just seven points in the first, but it was not enough to overcome a highly talented Liberty-Eylau defense.

Commerce received the ball to start the game, but were forced to a punt after senior Donovan Maria was sacked for a huge loss on third down. The punt was blocked to give the Leopards a short field, but the Tiger defense held, forcing a turnover on downs. The momentum shift was short-lived, however, as Liberty-Eylau picked off Maria and then drove 47 yards in 12 plays to score with a one-yard plunge by senior running back Arian Taylor. The two-point try failed and Liberty-Eylau took a 6-0 lead with just 1:24 left in the first quarter.

After alternating possessions, Taylor broke free for a huge 54-yard dash to put the Leopards up 13-0 with 7:20 left in the half. Commerce was able to mount a drive and answer, going 64 yards in 11 plays to score with a 7-yard catch by senior back Ky’Mani Graham to make it 13-7 Liberty-Eylau after the extra point. Both teams had a final push in the final two minutes of the half, but came up short to leave it 13-7 Liberty-Eylau at the half.

The Leopards got the ball to start the second half and drove 76 yards on nine plays, extending their lead to 19-7 on a nine-yard touchdown run by Taylor and a filed conversion. The tigers answered immediately, however, with a 44 yard touchdown catch-and-run by senior Brandon Anderson to make it 19-14 Liberty-Eylau with 5:47 left in the 3rd quarter.

Commerce went for an onside kick, but disaster struck, as senior Tray Bragg scooped up the bouncing kick and ran it back 60 yards for a score, extending the Leopard lead to 27-14 after the successful two-point conversion.

The teams traded punts, with the Leopards pining Commerce at the own 7-yard line. Brandon Anderson made short work of the long field, however, taking a catch 89 yards to the Leopard 4-yard line, with Maria punching it in from two yards out to make it 27-21 Liberty-Eylau with 8:34 left to play.

The Leopards controlled the ball and the clock on their next drive, mounting a 68-yard, 5-minute drive capped by an 8-yard scoring run by sophomore Bryston Cornelious that extended the Leopard’s lead to 35-21 after the two-point conversion.

Commerce was then held to a turnover on downs, but managed to force and recover a fumble to give the Tigers a last chance to climb back into the game. With help from Leopard Penalties, the Tigers quickly drove the field and score on a 21 yard Graham catch, but the onside kick with 1:14 left in the game was handily recovered by the Leopards, making the final score 35-28 Liberty-Eylau.

Unofficial Stats

Commerce:

Donovan Maria was 12-of-20 passing for 238 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception

Ky’Mani Graham had 18 carries for 82 yards and 3 receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns

Brandon Anderson had 5 catches for 141 yards and a score

Liberty-Eylau:

Arian Taylor had 19 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns

Ty Hawkins had 16 carries for 76 yards and a fumble