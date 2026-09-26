Commerce falls to Winnsboro, 44-34

COMMERCE- The Commerce Tigers began District 7-3A play with a 44-34 loss to the Winnsboro Red Raiders. It was a disappointing outcome on a night where Blake Cooper Field at Tigers Stadium was officially dedicated in pre-game ceremonies, the Hall of Honor inductees were announced, and the 2001 Commerce state championship team was honored at halftime.

A Commerce punt and fumble led to a quick 14 points for Winnsboro, as senior running back Neree Castleberry scored from 79 and 5 yards out to take an early 14-0 lead with 5:21 left in the first quarter. The Tigers’ senior quarterback Aiden Brown answered with a 50-yard dash that led to a 1-yard plunge to make it 14-7 Winnsboro. Commerce forced a punt and then tied it up on a 21-yard catch by senior receiver Brandon Anderson. Castleberry took the lead back on a 5-yard plunge, then after a Commerce punt, junior Winnsboro quarterback Ky Caddell engineered an 11 play, 68 yard drive and a one yard plunge to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 28-14 with 2:32 left to play in the half.

On the extra point attempt, Commerce was penalized 15 yards to be assessed on the kick-off. With the improved field position, Winnsboro went for an onside kick. In live action, it looked like a Winnsboro player touched the ball before it travelled 10 yards, but after a long referee conference, Winnsboro was controversially awarded the recovery and took over at the Commerce 34 and Rudy Calderon put a 26-yard field goal through the uprights to give Winnsboro a 31-14 halftime lead.

The Red Raiders received to start the second half and scored on a 28-yard catch by senior Kash Noble. Commerce answered with a 22-yard catch by Anderson and Calderon added a 36 yard field goal to make it 41-21 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Brown then ran loose for 65 yards and a score, the Commerce defense held Winnsboro to three-and-out, and Anderson caught a 54-yard touchdown on 4th-and-8 to bring Commerce within 7 at 41-34 Winnsboro after a missed extra point. The Rugged Red Raiders then put up another field goal by Calderon for 34 yards and a 44-34 lead with 4:21 left in the game. Brown was picked off on Commerce’s ensuing drive and Winnsboro ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Commerce falls to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in district play while Winnsboro remains undefeated on the season. Commerce travels next week to Eustace and Winnsboro is at #4 Malakoff.

Key Stats for Commerce (unofficial):

Aiden Brown: 9-of-17 passing for 175 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception, with 10 rushing attempts for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Anderson: 5 catches for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns

Key Stats for Winnsboro (unofficial):

Ky Caddell: 8-of-10 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown, with 19 rushes for 96 yards and a score.

Neree Castleberry: 26 rushes for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns

Kash Noble: 4 catches for 88 yards and a score

Brady Boles: 3 catches for 70 yards (all three catches were on 3rd and long)