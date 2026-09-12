Commerce wins on Homecoming

COMMERCE- The Commerce Tigers bounced back after a big loss in Canton last week, defeating the Edgewood Bulldogs 49-28 on Homecoming.

FIRST HALF: BULLDOGS KEEP IT CLOSE

Laydon Hood Harris and Kamdym Mills were named Homecoming King & Queen in pre-game festivities and the excitement carried into kick-off as the Commerce Tiger hosted the Edgewood Bulldogs in their second home game of the season. Commerce received the ball first but were held to three-and-out…but a bad snap gave Edgewood a short field as they capitalized on the Tiger miscue to score a 27 yard touchdown strike from sophomore quarterback Caden Morris to junior receiver Eli Bundrick to take an early 7-0 lead on the extra point.

Commerce answered with a 5 play, 66 yard drive highlighted by an amazing 33 yard catch over the defender by Commerce senior Brandon Anderson who caught a four yard touchdown on the following play to tie it at seven all on the extra point. Anderson had a stellar night with 7 catches for 122 yards and three scores, while also adding an interception in the second half.

A sack by Commerce sophomore Jayce Raye ended the Bulldogs’ next drive, but senior quarterback Aiden Brown threw an interception to senior defensive back Evan Salinas, ending the Tiger drive. An Edgewood punt led to a 7 play, 80 yard drive capped by a 23 yard scoring catch by Commerce senior Jordan Walker to make it 14-7 Commerce early in the 2nd quarter. Walker also had 3 sacks and a fumble recovery in the game.

Edgewood punted and the Tigers scored again on a 32 yard catch by Anderson to make it 21-7 Commerce with 5:30 left in the first half.

Walker got two of his three sacks on the Bulldogs’ next possession, forcing a bad punt that set Commerce up at the Edgewood 22 yard line. A controversial no-call as Brown targeted senior Donovan Maria in the endzone wound up as an interception the Edgewood defender shoved Maria off his route to catch, but the Commerce defense held, forcing Edgewood to turn it over on downs and give Commerce the short field at the Bulldog 36 for a drive topped by an 18 yard touchdown catch by Anderson, his third of the night.

Down 28-7 with 43 seconds left in the half, Morris hit his 6’6” senior speedster Dominick Jackson for a 66 yard strike to make the score 28-14 Commerce at the half.

SECOND HALF: TIGERS PULL AWAY

The Bulldogs received in the second half and tossed a pick to Anderson on their third play, with Anderson returning it to the Edgewood three yard line. But on the ensuing possession, Aiden Brown made an ill-advised pass and Salinas picked him off at the two yard line and would have scored if not for an extreme effort by Maria to run him down at the opposite 3 yard line, holding Salinas out of the endzone on the 95 yard return. The bulldogs score on the next play with a three yard Morris plunge to bring the score within 7, 28-21 Commerce early in the 3rd quarter.

Edgewood then recovered an onside kick. Their momentum was stopped cold, though, as Commerce junior Colton Alderman picked Morris off and returned the ball 75 yards for a score, putting the Tigers ahead 35-21 with 7:34 left in the 3rd quarter.

Walker’s fumble recovery ended Edgewood’s next drive and Commerce drove 52 yards on seven plays to notch a one-yard scoring dive by Brown, and Brown also scored on a 55 yard strip sack fumble return on Edgewood’s ensuing drive, to extend Commerce’s lead to 49-21 just seconds into the 4th quarter.

Later in the 4th, Tiger senior Chance Cranford-Summers and junior Jeremiah Littlejohn recovered fumbles, Bulldog senior Brayden Bell had an interception, and senior Jacob Kimbrough had the final score of the game for Edgewood, making the final 49-28 Commerce.

Commerce (2-1) ends their pre-district schedule on the road next week, facing the Blue Ridge Tigers, and begin District play the following week hosting the Winnsboro Red Raiders.

Edgewood (0-3) are at the Cooper Bulldogs next week and host Chisum to start district play.

Commerce Key stats (unofficial):

Aiden Brown : 13-of-21 passing for 213 yards, 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, with 5 carries for 40 yards.

Ky’Mani Graham: 10 carries for 70 yards.

Brandon Anderson: 7 catches for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Jordan Walker: 1 catch for 23 yards and a score, 3 sacks, fumble recovery.