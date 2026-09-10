County Commissioner's Court Update

The Hunt County Commissioners Court met in regular session on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the Auxiliary Courtroom in Greenville.

Budget and Tax Rate

· County Judge Bobby W. Stovall presented the proposed Hunt County operating budget for Fiscal Year 2027 (October 1, 2026 – September 30, 2027).

· The court considered action to set the proposed tax rate for FY 2027 and designated Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 10:00 AM in the Auxiliary Courtroom as the official meeting to vote on the proposed rate.

Infrastructure and Utility Right-of-Way

· Action was taken on a maintenance agreement between Hunt County and Williams Brothers Construction Co. regarding County Road 2400 and County Road 2548.

· Commissioners addressed Precinct 1 road inventory revisions (correction letters) for CR 1100 and CR 1160.

· The court acted on a request from Cash Special Utility District to install a six-inch water line within the county right-of-way along CR 2292 in Precinct 2.

· Oncor was granted permission for utility work, including installing a new pole on CR 1051 and a new pole and overhead conductor along CR 1083 in Precinct 1.

· Approval was considered for the improvement of roughly 4,470 feet of CR 3516 using escrow funds in Precinct 3.

Plats and Development

· The court reviewed final plats for Billy Wayne Estates in Precinct 2 and Oakwater Shores, Phase 1, in Precinct 3.

· Civil plans for the Pasture Prime RV Park in Precinct 4 were submitted for review.

County Purchasing and Operations

· Consent items included the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD Crew Cab work truck for Precinct 2 via BuyBoard contract ($54,150.00).

· The court acted on a scanner/printer maintenance renewal contract with Metro-Repro, Inc. ($2,745.00) for the County Clerk's office and an inmate armband tracking hardware support agreement renewal with DataWorks Plus, LLC ($108.60) for the Hunt County Jail.

Executive Session Items

· Discussions in executive session covered a legal agreement with the Commerce Animal Shelter, an interlocal agreement with the City of Greenville for road work, an industrial road use agreement, Silk Stocking Road work, County Road 4103, and county burn ban adoption.

The Hopkins County Commissioners Court convened for its regular meeting at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the Hopkins County Courthouse in Sulphur Springs, followed by a work session at 9:30 AM.

County Burn Ban Notice

· During its preceding late-August session, the court enacted a mandatory 90-day outdoor burn ban across all unincorporated areas of Hopkins County.

· The ban remains in effect through November 23, 2026, unless weather conditions permit an earlier termination by official order.

Utility Permits: Approved requests from local utility providers for right-of-way construction, including:

· Overhead and underground power distribution crossings on county roads.

· Right-of-way placement permits for underground communications fiber and conduit.

The Delta County Commissioners Court convened in regular session at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the Delta County Courthouse in Cooper, Texas. Recordings and documentation for Delta County proceedings are made available via the Delta County Recent Meetings Portal.

FY 2027 County Budget Public Hearing

· The court conducted a formal public hearing on the proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2027 (October 1, 2026 – September 30, 2027).

· The proposed budget raises property tax revenue by $285,532 over the previous year, reflecting an 8.90 percent increase.

· Property tax revenue generated from new property added to the county tax roll for the year totals $98,328.00.

2026 Tax Rate Public Hearing

· The court held a concurrent public hearing regarding the proposed 2026 tax rate to support the FY 2027 county operational expenditures.

County Records Archive Plan

· Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2027 Delta County Clerk's Records Archive Plan to review funding allocations for preserving and archiving county legal and property records.