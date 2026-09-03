Rockwall County Commissioners enact burn ban, review projects

The Rockwall County Commissioners Court convened for a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, under the direction of County Judge Frank New to address countywide public safety, ongoing infrastructure projects, and formal budget filings.

Countywide Burn Ban Issued

Due to dry weather and elevated wildfire risk, commissioners unanimously adopted an order prohibiting outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of Rockwall County. Signed by County Judge Frank New and attested by County Clerk Jennifer Fogg, the order went into effect immediately on August 25, 2026, and will remain in place for up to 90 days unless early conditions allow the court to rescind it. Exceptions apply to state-certified prescribed burns, public utility and pipeline operations, firefighter training, and specific agricultural harvesting.

FY2027 Proposed Budget Filed

County Judge Frank New announced during the meeting that the Fiscal Year 2027 Proposed Budget has been officially filed with the Rockwall County Clerk’s Office. The full draft document is available for public inspection on the Rockwall County Official Website.

Infra-Structure & Public Works Updates



Interstate 30 Expansion: Court members reviewed progress reports for the ongoing I-30 expansion projects, including upcoming traffic shifts and nightly detours along FM 548 near Royse City starting August 28.

Court members reviewed progress reports for the ongoing I-30 expansion projects, including upcoming traffic shifts and nightly detours along FM 548 near Royse City starting August 28. FM 549 Widening: Updates were delivered on widening projects along FM 549 stretching from State Highway 276 to State Highway 205.

County Administrative & Facility Projects



Sheriff's Office Remodel: The court reviewed ongoing progress on the Sheriff's Office remodel project.

The court reviewed ongoing progress on the Sheriff's Office remodel project. Historical Courthouse Improvements: Upgrades to facility access were detailed, including new door installations at the Historic Courthouse.

Upgrades to facility access were detailed, including new door installations at the Historic Courthouse. Employee Recognitions: The court formally recognized county staff members following the presentation of the 1st Quarter 2026 Employee of the Quarter awards.

Next Scheduled Meeting: Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the Historic Courthouse (101 E. Rusk Street, Rockwall).

The proceedings were recorded and uploaded to the county's official portal. Archived video of the regular session can be accessed through the Rockwall County Meetings Page or via "Rockwall County Speaks" on YouTube.