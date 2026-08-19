Commerce City Council discusses budget and tax rate

The Commerce City Council convened for its regular monthly meeting at Commerce City Hall.



FY 2027 Proposed Budget: City Manager Howdy Lisenbee presented the proposed FY 2027 budget and the council conducted a public hearing. The proposed budget projects a $118,278 (2.2%) reduction in total property tax revenue compared to last year, with $114,005 in revenue generated from new property added to the tax roll.

City Manager Howdy Lisenbee presented the proposed FY 2027 budget and the council conducted a public hearing. The proposed budget projects a $118,278 (2.2%) reduction in total property tax revenue compared to last year, with $114,005 in revenue generated from new property added to the tax roll. Maximum Tax Rate: The council considered and took action on a resolution setting the maximum proposed property tax rate utilized for building the FY 2027 budget.

The council considered and took action on a resolution setting the maximum proposed property tax rate utilized for building the FY 2027 budget. Interlocal Agreement: The council voted on an interlocal agreement approving the sale of a city sewer jet machine to the City of Ladonia for $2,000.

The council voted on an interlocal agreement approving the sale of a city sewer jet machine to the City of Ladonia for $2,000. Equipment Purchase: Council members addressed a resolution approving the purchase of a 2027 Kenworth T480 dump truck from Valew Family of Companies for an amount not to exceed $168,000.

Council members addressed a resolution approving the purchase of a 2027 Kenworth T480 dump truck from Valew Family of Companies for an amount not to exceed $168,000. Conditional Use Permits: The council held public hearings on two conditional use permits: a first reading for an eating place with drive-in service at 2810 FM 3218 for Commerce Life Ministries, and a second reading for duplex use at 2305 Monroe Street.

The council held public hearings on two conditional use permits: a first reading for an eating place with drive-in service at 2810 FM 3218 for Commerce Life Ministries, and a second reading for duplex use at 2305 Monroe Street. Water Conservation Plan: The council conducted a public hearing and second reading on an ordinance amending the city code to adopt an updated Water Conservation Plan.

Full meeting documentation and video archives are published on the City of Commerce Agendas & Minutes Portal and the City of Commerce YouTube Channel.