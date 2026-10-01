Hunt County Commissioner's Court update
HUNT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT REGULAR SESSION SUMMARY — SEPTEMBER 22, 2026
The Hunt County Commissioners Court convened in regular session on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the Auxiliary Courtroom in Greenville, Texas, with County Judge Bobby W. Stovall presiding alongside all four precinct commissioners.
Key official actions and agenda proceedings included:
· FY 2027 Budget Hearing & Adoption Measures: The court conducted a formal public hearing on the proposed Hunt County operating budget for Fiscal Year 2027 (covering October 1, 2026 – September 30, 2027).
· 2026 Tax Rate Action: Commissioners considered action setting the 2026 ad valorem property tax rate at $0.334612 per $100 valuation, matching the no-new-revenue tax rate.
· Law Enforcement & County Fleet Purchases: The court approved consent items for vehicle acquisitions and outfitting, including a 2026 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 from Family CJDR and $22,689.04 for emergency equipment installation on a 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV for the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.
· Road & Infrastructure Contracts: Bids were formally awarded under Formal Bid #276-26 for a 12-month supply contract of hot and cold asphalt mix effective September 24, 2026.
· County Operations & Contracts: Approved an annual contract for printing case binders and legal forms for the Hunt County Clerk’s Office totaling $69,714.75.
· Executive Session: Held closed deliberations pursuant to Texas Government Code regarding economic development negotiations and financial incentives.