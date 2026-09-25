Commerce opens district play at home against unbeaten Winnsboro

The Commerce Tigers begin district play Friday night with their biggest test since an early-season loss at Canton.

Commerce, 3-1, hosts undefeated Winnsboro at Tiger Stadium in the District 7-3A Division I opener for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers enter district play after a 59-27 road win over Blue Ridge last week. Commerce piled up more than 500 yards of offense in the victory and improved to 3-1 on the season.

KETR's Kevin Jefferies said on Friday's edition of The Lede that Commerce's ability to protect the football stood out against Blue Ridge.

"Commerce looked sharp," Jefferies said. "They had one turnover, but it was an earned forced fumble by Blue Ridge, and that was it."

Quarterback Aidan Brown has continued to give the Tigers production both through the air and on the ground, while Brandon Anderson Jr. leads Commerce receivers with 359 yards through four games

Winnsboro arrives in Commerce at 4-0 after a 38-6 win over Hooks. The Red Raiders have outscored their first four opponents 171-26, with additional wins over Leonard, White Oak and Lone Oak.

Jefferies said the similarities between the two offenses could put more attention on how the defenses respond to stronger competition.

"This will kind of be a test of who's for real, which defense is for real," Jefferies said. "Both teams have several different players on defense that make plays and are good players. What will happen when they run up against a much better offense?"

There's also some recent history between the teams. Commerce's win over Winnsboro last season helped establish the Tigers as one of the stronger teams in the region on their way to a deep playoff run.

Friday's game comes during a busy weekend in Commerce surrounding the Bois d'Arc Bash and Commerce ISD's annual Hall of Honor activities. This year's Hall of Honor class includes Shawn Droddy, quarterback of Commerce's 2001 state championship team, along with former superintendent Blake Cooper, Dr. Debra Nelson and the late James Clark, founder of the Roaring Tiger Band program. The honorees are scheduled to serve as honorary captains at Friday night's game.

Commerce ISD is also honoring the 2001 state championship team, and the district is formally dedicating Blake Cooper Field at Tiger Stadium before kickoff.

Jefferies and Ryan Fulkerson will have the call for KETR. Kickoff between Commerce and Winnsboro is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with pregame coverage on 88.9 KETR.

