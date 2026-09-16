Local Government Brief: September 16th, 2026

Northeast Texas city and county governing bodies convened for regular and special meetings during the week of September 13–16, 2026, addressing tax rates, annual budgets, interlocal agreements, and municipal ordinances.

Municipalities

· Bonham City Council (Monday, Sept. 14):

o Ratified a 287(g) Task Force Agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enabling designated Bonham police officers to receive federal training to perform specific immigration functions.

o Directed city staff to draft a modified rental housing ordinance featuring a complaint-driven inspection model with no registration fee for single-family homes and duplexes, alongside a $15 per unit annual fee for multi-family properties.

o Approved FY 2026 budget amendments and authorized agreements for Texas Department of Transportation financial assistance for improvements at Jones Field Airport.

· Paris City Council (Monday, Sept. 14)

o The council considered residential tax abatements under the city's 5 in 5 Housing Infill Redevelopment Program.

o Members reviewed appointments to the Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) board.

o Council members entered closed session to discuss specific economic development prospects identified under code names Blue Fire, Black Hawk, Catalyst, Hornet, and Red Maple 2.

o The city is conducting small-group district meetings through September regarding municipal finances. A citywide public briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at the Paris Junior High School Weger Auditorium. Video recordings of the session will be posted to the city's YouTube channel.

· Sulphur Springs City Council (Wednesday, Sept. 16):

o Held a special meeting for the second and final reading of Ordinance #2904 to adopt the city’s proposed property tax rate of $0.43894 per $100 of valuation.

County Governments

· Fannin County Commissioners Court (Tuesday, Sept. 15):

o Adopted the FY 2026–2027 Fannin County budget, position salaries, debt rate of $0.045293, and tax rate of $0.384549 per $100 valuation following public hearings.

o Approved an extension of the countywide burn ban and renewed the emergency disaster declaration for Gober MUD.

o Approved a $146,250 one-year agreement with Landmark Security Services to provide security operations at the Justice Center.

o Conducted public hearings regarding proposed fee updates and Section 3.1 platting exception amendments within county subdivision regulations.