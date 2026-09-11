Lone Star musician Adam Carroll still crafting songs, plots new release

A best kept Texas secret and cult favorite for decades, Adam Carroll is a masterful storyteller, deep thinking songsmith, and recipient of high praise from his musical peers. Carrying the tradition of greats like Guy Clark, his discography began with a debut in 1998 and his most recent albums in 2019, but during his discussion with Notably Texan he did make clear that a new record is in the works and perhaps coming soon. Carroll spoke with KETR leading up to a performance at the East Texas A&M University September 10th Lion's Reserve fundraising event, and spoke about some of his favorite musicians, insights to some of his fan-favorite songs like Rice Birds and Red Bandanna Blues, the importance of public radio, and his opinions about AI's involvement in music.

Adam Carroll interviewed by Matt Meinke. Originally aired Sept 10, 2026 Listen • 35:55

Find more about Adam on his website, and take a deep dive into his collection via Spotify:

You can hear Notably Texan's daily exploration of music by Lone Star artists of all types each weekday from 11am-2pm on KETR.