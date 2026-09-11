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Music
Notably Texan

Lone Star musician Adam Carroll still crafting songs, plots new release

By Matt Meinke
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:45 PM CDT
Photo of Adam Carroll
credit: Todd Wolfson
Adam Carroll

A best kept Texas secret and cult favorite for decades, Adam Carroll is a masterful storyteller, deep thinking songsmith, and recipient of high praise from his musical peers. Carrying the tradition of greats like Guy Clark, his discography began with a debut in 1998 and his most recent albums in 2019, but during his discussion with Notably Texan he did make clear that a new record is in the works and perhaps coming soon. Carroll spoke with KETR leading up to a performance at the East Texas A&M University September 10th Lion's Reserve fundraising event, and spoke about some of his favorite musicians, insights to some of his fan-favorite songs like Rice Birds and Red Bandanna Blues, the importance of public radio, and his opinions about AI's involvement in music.

Adam Carroll interviewed by Matt Meinke. Originally aired Sept 10, 2026

Find more about Adam on his website, and take a deep dive into his collection via Spotify:

You can hear Notably Texan's daily exploration of music by Lone Star artists of all types each weekday from 11am-2pm on KETR.

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Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
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