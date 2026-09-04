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Deer antlers transitioning from 'velvet' stage to hard horns

KETR
Published September 4, 2026 at 8:57 PM CDT
Luke & Larry discuss deer losing their velvet
Luke Clayton
Luke & Larry discuss deer losing their velvet

Luke is joined by his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn aka "Mr. Whitetail". Larry discusses the changes whitetail bucks encounter as their antlers transition from the 'velvet' stage to hard horn. Bucks in the area are now beginning to lose the velvet and very soon will be in what we hunters call 'hard horn'.  Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org 
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News Outdoors With Luke Clayton
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