Hunt County Commissioner's Court brief for August 25th, 2026 meeting

The Hunt County Commissioners Court convened for a regular session on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to address development requests, infrastructure projects, law enforcement equipment purchases, and preliminary fiscal planning for the upcoming budget year.

Proposed 527-Acre Development Tabled

The court considered a proposed zoning change for a 527-acre property intended for development as an entertainment facility by Dream Entertainment Labs. Following public testimony from residents who raised concerns regarding local traffic congestion, roadway safety, and infrastructure demands, commissioners voted to table the request. Court members indicated that comprehensive road improvement plans and verified infrastructure commitments will be required prior to any future vote on the project.

Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Review

County Judge Bobby Stovall presented and led discussions on the proposed Hunt County operating budget for Fiscal Year 2027, covering the period from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027. Commissioners reviewed departmental allocations, noting targeted reductions across several operational lines to fund employee wage adjustments, with an emphasis on compensation increases for law enforcement personnel.

Infrastructure and Utility Approvals

The court acted on multiple precinct road and utility right-of-way requests:



Approved road maintenance and surface improvement projects, including the use of pug mill and oil sand applications across Precinct 1, Precinct 2, and Precinct 3 road segments.

Granted right-of-way permits to Oncor for electric pole and overhead conductor installations along County Road 1051 and County Road 1083 in Precinct 1.

Approved a permit for Cash Special Utility District to install a six-inch water line within the right-of-way along County Road 2292 in Precinct 2.

Approved the final plat for the Billy Wayne Estates development in Precinct 2.

County Purchases and Contracts

Commissioners approved several procurement items and service agreements:



Authorized the purchase of emergency equipment for a 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit for the Sheriff's Office, totaling $25,075.64 through Inter-County Communications, Inc., funded via SB 22 grant provisions.

Approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD work truck for Precinct 2 from Caldwell Country Chevrolet II LLC for $54,150.00 via a BuyBoard cooperative contract.

Authorized structural foundation repair work at the Hunt County Courthouse (2507 Lee Street) awarded to RJT Commercial, Inc. (Ram Jack).

Renewed hardware support and maintenance agreements for the Hunt County Jail inmate armband tracking system with DataWorks Plus, LLC.

Approved the renewal of the county health clinic pharmacy services agreement.

Recognition and Administrative Business

The court passed a formal resolution honoring Vietnam veterans, approved routine personnel changes, ratified budget amendments, and processed standard accounts payable line items.

Upcoming Meeting: The court is scheduled to convene for its next regular session on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the Hunt County Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.

Key Agenda Items (Sept. 8): Items include consideration of an agreement with the Commerce Animal Shelter, approving a maintenance agreement for County Roads 2400 and 2548, reviewing final plats for local developments, and formal discussion and action on the proposed FY 2027 Hunt County budget and proposed tax rate.

Video recordings of the full meeting remain archived on the official Hunt County YouTube Channel and are accessible via the Hunt County Portal.